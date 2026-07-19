Yankees Linked to All-Star Catcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are heading into the trade deadline as a banged-up team. Aaron Judge has been out since May 31 with a broken rib, and neither he nor the team’s doctors have a clear timeline for when baseball activities can resume. Giancarlo Stanton is sidelined. Max Fried just made a rehab start in the minors on Friday. Carlos Rodón threw a bullpen session on Thursday.

The Yankees sit 2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the division, with the surging Boston Red Sox closing in after their win streak. The margin for error is shrinking.

Among all the concerns facing general manager Brian Cashman, one position stands out as the most fixable before the deadline.

Catcher Emerges as a Deadline Target

Yankees catchers have been the worst offensive group in baseball this season. Between Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra, and Ali Sanchez, the position ranks last in OPS and wRC+, 29th in batting average at .175, and dead last in slugging at .269. It is the clearest offensive void on a roster that has several right now.

The Yankees have previously engaged with the Colorado Rockies about catcher Hunter Goodman, according to ESPN. Goodman was Colorado’s lone All-Star this season, and his bat would immediately change what New York gets from behind the plate.

Through 90 games, Goodman is hitting .254 with 27 home runs and an .863 OPS. His 27 homers lead all catchers in baseball. Goodman addressed the swirling trade speculation during All-Star week without giving much away.

“I try not to look into it too much,” Goodman said.

Goodman said he has not spoken with Colorado’s front office about a potential move. But the external noise is not slowing down, and the Yankees’ need behind the plate is too urgent to leave unaddressed.

Why Goodman Fits What the Yankees Want

Goodman has posted a .964 OPS with 18 home runs on the road compared to a .747 OPS and nine homers at home in Denver. The power is real regardless of altitude. Adding a bat like Goodman’s would provide a jolt the offense desperately needs.

Goodman also checks the box the Yankees value most at the deadline. He is signed through 2029 with three controllable years remaining beyond this season.

His production in high-leverage spots adds another dimension. Goodman carries a career .866 OPS when the game is tight in the late innings and has delivered with runners in scoring position throughout his time in Colorado.

The price will not be small. Goodman is one of the few pieces Colorado has worth building around, and three years of control on a 26-year-old All-Star gives the Rockies every reason to set a high asking price.

Final Word for the Yankees

The window around Aaron Judge is not getting wider. He has hit 50 home runs four times, earned three MVP awards, and turned 34 this year. The urgency to build a winner around him is not theoretical. It is right now.

Goodman has the bat, the contract, and the age to be more than a deadline fix. But landing him would require a significant package from a farm system ranked among the thinnest in baseball. Whether the Yankees have enough to get it done is as big a question as whether Colorado is willing to deal.