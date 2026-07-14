Yankees All-Star Reacts After Early Home Run Derby Exit

The New York Yankees sent Ben Rice to the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The first-time All-Star arrived as one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball, carrying 29 home runs into the Midsummer Classic and riding a stretch of seven long balls in his last 10 games.

Rice had been looking forward to this moment for weeks. Not because of the competition itself. Not because of the national stage. Because of who was going to be on the mound throwing to him.

His dad.

The Rices Had Already Won

Dan Rice made the trip from Cohasset, Massachusetts, to Philadelphia to pitch to his son in front of a sold-out crowd. The backyard derbies they had shared for years were about to play out on a major league field with cameras rolling and tens of thousands of fans watching.

Ben made clear before the event even started that the result was secondary.

“I think it’s a can’t-lose mentality for us,” Rice said. “Going to go out there and enjoy ourselves, hopefully hit a bunch of homers, hopefully we win it. But if not, it was a success because my dad and I got to do it.”

That perspective set the tone for the entire night. Rice was not treating this as a pressure situation. He was treating it as something he and his father had earned together.

The Derby Itself for Rice

The competition did not go the way Rice hoped. He finished with seven home runs, the fewest in the eight-man field, and was eliminated in the first round.

“I didn’t realize how out front my first swings were going to be,” Rice said. “I was in the cage, and I was like, ‘I’m going to hit 20 home runs. I’m on fire now.’ And then I took my first one. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going so fast right now.'”

His early swings produced just two homers through his first seven attempts, and the deficit to the leaders was already significant. Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker had each set the bar at 13 in the opening round. A brief stretch of consecutive blasts offered a flicker of momentum, but it came too late to change the math. One drive that looked like it had the distance curved foul down the line. His last swing did not reach the fence. The night was over.

When it was over, Rice set his bat down, walked to the mound, and embraced his father.

The Philly Welcome

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park made its feelings known during introductions. Rice, the lone Yankee, drew the loudest response.

He smiled through all of it.

“The boos were crazy,” Rice said. “It was so cool. I always like the saying, ‘They don’t boo nobodies.'”

Most players leave quickly after being eliminated. Rice did the opposite, settling into a spot near the infield to take in the rest of the night with his father and Soto. Walker went on to upset hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber in the finals, belting six consecutive home runs on his last six swings to steal the crown 12-11.

Rice watched the entire thing. The moment was bigger than his result, and he was not going to cut it short.

Final Word for the Yankees

Ben Rice did not win the Home Run Derby. He hit seven home runs and finished last in the field. The adrenaline got to him, the timing was off, and the competition moved on without him.

None of that changed what the night meant.

A kid from Cohasset stood in the batter’s box at Citizens Bank Park while his dad threw him pitches in front of a sold-out crowd. The backyard became the big leagues for one night, and both of them were there for it.

Rice was asked afterward if he would do it again.

“We’ll see,” he said. “If I ever got the chance, I definitely would consider it.”

He and his dad already got the one that mattered.