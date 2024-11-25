Yankees All-Star Predicted to Leave for AL East Team for $30 Million

All indications point to Gleyber Torres leaving the New York Yankees in free agency. While a return is always possible, the likeliest outcome is for Torres to depart for a different ball club.

It remains uncertain where Torres will land, but the two-time All-Star should have suitors. He had a down campaign in 2024 but put together a solid showing when he was the Yankees leadoff hitter and performed well in the postseason. At the very least, that should get him a short-term deal with decent AAV to prove he’s still a valuable player.

In the latest prediction from Jacob Hitz of Fox 43, Torres got just that with the Toronto Blue Jays. Hitz predicted Torres would sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Yankees division rival.

“The Blue Jays went into 2024 without a true starter at second base, and without a clear path as a team forward, I think a player on a shorter term deal makes sense for Toronto. Torres could slot in at second base, and potentially bat leadoff for the Blue Jays.

“Jacob’s Pick: Toronto Blue Jays Torres struggled offensively in ’24, which means a ton of dough may not get thrown his way,” Hitz wrote on November 22. “I think the Blue Jays could really use him, with great defense and a bat that can produce. It might be a “prove it” deal, but I think a change of scenery could help him get back to his best form.”

Adding Torres Could Help the Blue Jays

While the New York Yankees focus is on re-signing Juan Soto, that doesn’t take away from the player Torres is. He’d be a nice piece moving forward, but he’s caught up in a numbers game here. The Yankees need money to spend, and unfortunately, even if Torres signed for $15 million AAV, that’s $15 million they could use on Soto.

The Toronto Blue Jays would be happy to take them off the Yankees’ hands, as he’s proven to be an above-average every-game professional. So much so that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that signing Torres and a few others would make the Blue Jays contenders.

“The Blue Jays sold at the trade deadline, but they stopped short of moving any key controllable pieces, and all signs point to them approaching the offseason as buyers,” Reuter wrote on November 21.

“After making a legitimate push to sign Shohei Ohtani last winter, the organization is clearly willing to spend in the right situation, and the above additions would make this a bona fide contender.”

Proposed Trade to Find Torres Replacement

If the New York Yankees want to find a Torres replacement without breaking the bank, they could turn to their other division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have done an excellent job developing prospects, and the Yankees have a few they could be interested in.

In a proposed trade from Michael Brakebill of FanSided, the Yankees would land Brandon Lowe for Spencer Jones, a deal that isn’t perfect but would give the Yankees a replacement for the veteran All-Star.