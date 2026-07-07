New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Rays Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won 5-1 on Monday to open up the series.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe was absent from the team’s lineup during the win.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 7/7 T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

For the second consecutive game, Anthony Volpe is not in the team’s starting lineup. José Caballero made his 51st appearance at shortstop on Monday. During that game, Caballero went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Prior to Monday’s game, the Yankees were 31-18 when Caballero started at shortstop this season. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 16-20 in games started by Volpe at shortstop.

Regarding Volpe’s role on the team, FanSided’s Jake Elman wrote: “Volpe cannot remain in the daily lineup. The Yankees are likely to enter the All-Star Break either tied for first or behind the Rays in the AL East. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton remain out indefinitely, and All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodón just hit the IL with an elbow injury. Waiting on Volpe to suddenly crack the code carries far more risks than benefits.”

Volpe is currently batting .242 with 31 hits, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 runs, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 40 games.

Yankees Right Now

After Monday’s win, the Yankees are now three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. New York has gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Will Warren is set to make his 18th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-3 record and a 3.73 ERA in 89.1 innings this season. Warren has allowed two or more runs, while failing to complete six innings, in five consecutive starts.

Rays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rays 7/7 Y. Díaz DH J. Aranda 1B J. Caminero 3B C. Mullins CF C. Simpson LF V. Mesa Jr. RF T. Walls SS R. Palacios 2B H. Feduccia C I. Seymour SP”

At 52-36, the Rays still have the best record in the American League. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.