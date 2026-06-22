New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday.

Ben Rice went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an RBI in the loss on Sunday.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision

Ahead of the series opener with the Detroit Tigers, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/22 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP”

After serving as the team’s leadoff hitter for the last four games, Ben Rice has moved back to the No. 2 spot in the lineup for Monday’s game. Additionally, he will also serve as the team’s designated hitter, after playing the last two games at first base. Paul Goldschmidt will play first base, while Amed Rosario will bat leadoff for the fifth time this season.

The move returns Rice to the spot in the lineup where he has most appeared in this season.

Rice is currently batting .293 with 77 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 55 runs, 53 RBIs and two stolen bases in 71 games this season. Defensively, Rice has only played first base this season, after previously appearing as a catcher in previous seasons.

Yankees Right Now

Despite dropping the series against the Reds, the New York Yankees remain in first place of the American League East, with a two game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Six-time All-Star Gerritt Cole will make his sixth start of the season. He enters Monday’s matchup with a 2-1 record and a 2.57 ERA across 28 innings.

Tigers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Tigers 6/22 K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B C. Keith DH J. Outman CF H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS F. Valdez SP”

At 33-44, the Tigers remain in fourth place of the American League Central. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.