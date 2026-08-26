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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Astros Game

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New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Max Fried to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

New York Yankees Reveal Max Fried News During Astros Series

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Via Sherman on X: Plan is for Max Fried to throw tomorrow and if all goes well with that, he will come off the IL and start a game of the DH on Saturday against the Red Sox.

The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise earlier in the month.

Fried suffered the same injury in mid-May. He was sidelined for over two months.

Looking at New York Yankees LHP Max Fried

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Fried, 32, has made five starts since being activated from the IL on July 22.

In 15 total starts this season, he has posted a 2.81 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres selected Fried with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.

The Padres traded Fried, second baseman Jace Peterson, third baseman Dustin Peterson and center fielder Mallex Smith to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Justin Upton and right-hander Aaron Northcraft on Dec. 19, 2014.

Divisional Round - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 05: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Fried pitched for the Braves from 2017-24. He made two All-Star teams with Atlanta.

During his Braves career, Fried posted 22.9 bWAR and a 3.07 ERA with 863 strikeouts over 884 1/3 innings.

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three

GettyATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

After the 2024 season, Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees.

Fried had an outstanding first season with New York, recording a 2.86 ERA with 189 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings. He represented the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first AL Wild Card team with a 74-57 record.

They are four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Astros Game

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