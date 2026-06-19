New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Reds Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series finale against the Chicago White Sox 5-1.

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the loss on Wednesday.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

Ahead of the series opener, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/19 B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

After alternating between the top three spots in the team’s lineup, Goldschmidt will serve as the team’s cleanup hitter for the series opener.

It will mark only the fifth time this season Goldschmidt has been the team’s cleanup hitter this season. In that spot, he is hitting .278 with three runs batted in this season.

The former MVP is in the middle of his best season since 2022. Goldschmidt is batting .300 with 51 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 26 runs, 36 RBIs and one stolen base in 48 games.

The seven-time All-Star is currently playing on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Yankees Right Now

After winning two of the three games against the White Sox, the Yankees improved to 45-28, which is first in the American League East. They have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will make his 16th start of the season. He enters Friday’s matchup with a 7-3 record and an American League-best 1.82 ERA across 89 innings.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 6/19 B. Dunn CF J. Bleday LF S. Stewart 1B N. Lowe DH S. Steer RF E. Suárez 3B T. Stephenson C M. McLain SS E. Arroyo 2B R. Lowder SP”

Despite a series win over the New York Mets, the Reds remain in last place of the National League Central at 35-38. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.