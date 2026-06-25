New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will begin their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the New York Yankees won the series finale against the Detroit Tigers 4-2.

Seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two home runs in the win on Wednesday.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

Ahead of the first game of the series, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/25 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

After serving as the team’s first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt will handle designated hitter duties in the series opener, while Ben Rice will appear at first base.

Additionally, Goldschmidt will bat leadoff for the second consecutive game. Prior to Wednesday’s outing, Goldschmidt had not appeared as the team’s No. 1 hitter in six consecutive games.

Thursday’s game will mark the 19th time Goldschmidt has been the team’s leadoff hitter. He is hitting an impressive .358 in that spot. Goldschmidt had never batted leadoff prior to joining the Yankees in 2025.

The seven-time All-Star is batting .297 with 57 hits, eight doubles, 14 home runs, one triple, 30 runs, 39 RBIs and one stolen base in 54 games.

Goldschmidt’s .923 OPS is his highest since his 2022 MVP season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Yankees this offseason.

Yankees Right Now

After winning the final two games of the series over the Tigers, the New York Yankees improved to 48-31, and currently hold a 2.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees have gone 6-4 over the last 10 games.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will make his 17th start of the season. He enters Thursday’s matchup with an 8-3 record and a 1.71 ERA across 95 innings. Schlittler had a strong last outing as he struck out 13 batters and did not allow a run in six innings.

Red Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/25 M. Yoshida DH C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B J. Duran LF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B C. Narváez C M. Mayer SS C. Early SP”

The Red Sox remain in last place of the American League East. They most recently lost a series to the Colorado Rockies, who hold the worst record in MLB.