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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Orioles Series

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New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout following the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost two out of three games in their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

Their only victory came Sunday afternoon, when they won 4-3 in extra innings.

New York will now have an off day Monday before beginning another divisional series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles on the road.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Ahead of the series, New York has officially listed its probable starters via MLB.com, while Baltimore remains undecided.

Tuesday: Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA, 117 strikeouts) vs. TBD
Wednesday: Max Fried (4-4, 2.81 ERA, 79 strikeouts) vs. TBD
Thursday: Gerrit Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA, 92 strikeouts) vs. TBD

The Yankees’ rotation has been one of their strong suits, consistently putting together strong outings. New York should also welcome back Carlos Rodon and potentially Clarke Schmidt over the next few weeks as both continue ramping up their progressions after stints on the IL.

Looking at the Yankees

New York improved to 69-55 with Sunday’s win, giving them the second-best record in the American League behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead them by 5.5 games.

The Yankees’ biggest issue remains their offense. Entering the series finale against Toronto, New York had scored just two runs over a three-game span and ranked near the bottom of the league in several major offensive categories.

They’re 27th in batting average, while their .308 OBP ranks 28th, their .408 slugging percentage ranks 27th and their .717 OPS ranks 27th. The only major offensive category in which they’ve ranked near the top is home runs, as their 170 rank second in MLB.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Orioles Series

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