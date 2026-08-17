New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Orioles Series

The New York Yankees lost two out of three games in their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

Their only victory came Sunday afternoon, when they won 4-3 in extra innings.

New York will now have an off day Monday before beginning another divisional series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles on the road.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Ahead of the series, New York has officially listed its probable starters via MLB.com, while Baltimore remains undecided.

Tuesday: Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA, 117 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Wednesday: Max Fried (4-4, 2.81 ERA, 79 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Thursday: Gerrit Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA, 92 strikeouts) vs. TBD

The Yankees’ rotation has been one of their strong suits, consistently putting together strong outings. New York should also welcome back Carlos Rodon and potentially Clarke Schmidt over the next few weeks as both continue ramping up their progressions after stints on the IL.

7 dominant as it gets IP form @Yankees SURPRISE ACE Ryan Weathers! I hope Warren Enjoys moving to the Pen as Rodon Returns! 1. LHP Max Freid

2. RHP Cam Schlittler

3. LHP Carlos Rodon

4. RHP Gerrit Cole

5. LHP Ryan Weathers SHEESH! BEST ROTATION IN BASEBALL BY A LANDLSIDE!!! — TheKingSource: All Things News with Adam king 🇺🇸 (@TheKingSourceN) August 16, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York improved to 69-55 with Sunday’s win, giving them the second-best record in the American League behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead them by 5.5 games.

The Yankees’ biggest issue remains their offense. Entering the series finale against Toronto, New York had scored just two runs over a three-game span and ranked near the bottom of the league in several major offensive categories.

They’re 27th in batting average, while their .308 OBP ranks 28th, their .408 slugging percentage ranks 27th and their .717 OPS ranks 27th. The only major offensive category in which they’ve ranked near the top is home runs, as their 170 rank second in MLB.