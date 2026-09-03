New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against Padres

The New York Yankees secured a series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, earning an off day on Thursday.

They are now gearing up for an intriguing weekend series against the San Diego Padres, which begins Friday night, and have announced their probable starting pitchers for the three-game set.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

The only day still undecided for New York is Sunday’s finale, which remains listed as “TBD.”

Friday: LHP Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA, 83 SO) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA, 111 SO)

Saturday: LHP Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 63 SO) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.14 ERA, 126 SO)

Sunday: TBD vs. RHP Michael King (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 141 SO)

Max Fried takes the bump for the series opener in San Diego. Pregame coverage begins Friday at 7:30p on YES & The Gotham Sports App. pic.twitter.com/tm07fX0hI0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2026

Yankees Pitching Rotation

This season, the Yankees have boasted one of, if not the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball.

While anchored by AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler, the unit has been remarkably consistent from top to bottom when healthy.

New York leads MLB with a 3.23 team ERA, paired with a 1.12 WHIP and 1,243 total strikeouts.

Looking at New York

Following Wednesday night’s win, the Yankees sit at 80-60 with 22 games remaining in the regular season. They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by just 3.5 games — not only for the AL East crown, but also for the best record in the American League, which carries home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

If they cannot catch Tampa Bay, however, the Yankees would currently claim the top AL Wild Card spot if the season ended today, setting up a best-of-three matchup against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.