Yankees Catch Another Major Break After Red Sox Injury Blow

The New York Yankees now know their opponent. The Boston Red Sox clinched the fifth seed on Friday by sweeping a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, officially setting up a Wild Card Series rematch in the Bronx beginning Tuesday.

The matchup the Yankees expected is confirmed. What they may not have expected is the state Boston’s lineup will be in when it arrives.

An Injury Changes Boston’s Depth

Mickey Gasper, one of the Red Sox’ most productive hitters over the past six weeks, suffered a significant right biceps injury during Friday’s first game, and is likely done for the season.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy did not mince words postgame.

“It’s probably going to take him out,” Tracy said.

Gasper had been one of Boston’s most versatile contributors this season, logging time at designated hitter, catcher, and first base across 58 games. His bat came alive in the second half, producing eight home runs, 15 RBI, and a 1.525 OPS across an 18-day tear from mid-August into September that helped fuel the Red Sox’ playoff push.

More recently, Gasper had been filling in at first base while Willson Contreras recovers from a bone bruise on his right hand. Contreras himself remains uncertain for the Wild Card Series after being unable to take batting practice on consecutive days this week.

What This Means for the Yankees

The possibility of facing a Red Sox lineup without both Contreras and Gasper would represent a significant advantage for the Yankees’ pitching staff.

Contreras leads Boston in OPS at .905 with 27 home runs. Gasper provided the depth behind him. Without either, the Red Sox would turn to Nick Sogard, Andruw Monasterio, or Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fill at-bats at first base and DH. None replaces the power the other two provide.

The Yankees’ Own Roster Is Trending Up

While Boston deals with losses, the Yankees spent Friday adding potential pieces. Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham took live at-bats Friday for the second session since Wednesday, and reliever Ryan Weathers threw an inning at up to 96 mph in his first outing since a forearm strain, keeping the door open for a Wild Card roster spot.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged what Stanton’s presence alone could mean.

“Having the threat there is real,” Boone said.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Wild Card Series is set. Yankees. Red Sox. The Bronx.

Boston will arrive with questions the Yankees do not have to answer. Whether Contreras can swing. Whether Gasper’s absence leaves a hole too wide to fill. And whether a lineup that has gone cold in September can generate enough runs against one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

The Yankees are watching all of it. And what they are seeing should give them confidence.