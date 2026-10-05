Ex-Yankees Star Gives Bold Take on Rays After Game 1 Loss

Anthony Rizzo knows all about what it takes to shine under the brightest lights for the New York Yankees.

The former three-time All-Star won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 season — their first since 1908 — but he starred for the Yankees during the final four seasons of his career. During his last season with the Yankees (2024), he helped lead them to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

Entering Game 2, the Yankees trail their AL East division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0 in the ALDS. That was following Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen’s masterful performance against New York, holding the Yankees to one hit while striking out 10 batters.

The Yankees will go with AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler in Game 2 as they hope to avoid a 2-0 series hole after the first two games in Tampa. He said the key for the Yankees to win this World Series is “timely hitting,” but mentions that the Rays are the “best team” in the American League.

“The keys for the Yankees is just timely hitting,” said Rizzo in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “The Rays are the best team in the American League. They’ve proved that through 162 (games), and they had the timely hit in Game 1 off Gerritt Cole.”

The Rays did finish with the American League’s best record at 98-64, five games better than the Yankees. However, it’s worth noting that reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge missed the overwhelming majority of the season and Giancarlo Stanton only recently made his return to the lineup. Furthermore, the pitching staff missed key portions of the season, including Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried.

“The Yankees’ pitching is elite,” said Rizzo. “It’s stacked, and the Rays have their work cut out for them, and the Yankees have their work cut out for them. I think the rest of these games, you’re just going to see these tight, intense games where who gets that big hit? Hopefully, it’s early in the game so the rest of the team can relax on either end. But who takes advantage of the opportunity when it comes to them?”

The Yankees will look to even the series out at Tropicana Field for Game 2 on Tuesday night before taking things back to Yankee Stadium for Game 3. If the Yankees do force a decisive Game 5, Schittler would be in line to start that one.

Anthony Rizzo on Low Key Legends Campaign

Rizzo is partnering with PAYDAY for their Low Key Legends campaign where it highlights the contributions of behind-the-scenes staff for the impact that they have on players during their careers. As part of the campaign, former Yankee Nick Swisher and Philadelphia Phillies great Ryan Howard also highlight key figures behind their successful playing careers.

“I partnered up with PAYDAY, basically highlighting the Low Key Legends of our game,” said Rizzo. “There’s so many people behind the scenes that go into big leaguers being the big leaguers that fans come to know and love, and that starts with the training staff, our clubhouse attendants, parking attendants, everyone that goes in behind the scenes. I think it’s so cool that PAYDAY is highlighting them because these are the people that never get talked about, but are such huge influences on the final product on the field.”

Rizzo filmed social media content along with Swisher and Howard for the campaign and mentions some key people behind the success of his 14-year playing career.

“I just thank PAYDAY for highlighting all these low key legends is so good for the game because there’s so much that goes into it,” said Rizzo. “Again, like I said earlier in the interview, there’s so much that goes in behind the scenes in our life, whether it’s on the field or even at home. Our wives, our support systems that we need as big leaguers to be the players and the product on the field that fans come to know and love. So shout out to all the low key legends out there. Without you, this game does not exist.”