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Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Joins George Lombard in First-Ever MLB History

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Anthony Volpe made his return to MLB with the Yankees on Thursday.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Anthony Volpe is back.

He’s not just filling in for the New York Yankees with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out injured, either. In his return to the major leagues, Volpe delivered.

As part of the Yankees’ Thursday night win over the Colorado Rockies, Volpe hit a grand slam.

It’s the second night in a row the Yanks got a grand slam after George Lombard Jr. did it on Wednesday, and that combination makes some history.

Before we get to that, though, how’s this: The Yankees entered Wednesday’s game as one of just two teams in MLB without a grand slam this season.

They now have cleared the bases with a home run two days in a row.

The Milwaukee Brewers still don’t have a grand slam, but the Yankees ended their own version of that drought in absolutely emphatic fashion.

Now, about that history.

Anthony Volpe Does Something Never Done in MLB

Volpe’s grand slam was special simply for what it meant to him. He’s back, and he looks ready to contribute.

But really, it was so much more.

Lombard hit his grand slam on Wednesday night while playing shortstop.

Volpe hit his while in the lineup at second base.

It’s the first time that has ever happened in MLB history that the dueling middle infield positions for the same team hit a grand slam in consecutive days, according to this post from OptaStats on X:

While it obviously makes sense that it would be rare, it’s also pretty astounding that this has never happened before. It makes for quite the special sequence of nights for the Yankees’ young middle infielders.

Why Anthony Volpe May Be Better

It’s worth watching Volpe in the days ahead, because there’s a reason to believe in him right now.

He comes back to MLB with a changed swing, which is broken down in this article here.

Volpe raised his hand position, and he also has mixed up the timing mechanism he uses with his feet.

While those wouldn’t be guaranteed to turn Volpe into a better hitter, changes can often unlock something at the plate that wasn’t happening before.

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If Volpe feels more comfortable, or like he can get to more pitches, or like he simply has found something to change things up — lots of things can lead to good results at the dish.

A historic grand slam for Volpe is clearly a good result. If he can keep this up, his new swing will get even more attention for the positives it might be able to bring to the Yankees.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Joins George Lombard in First-Ever MLB History

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