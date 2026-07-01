Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Has Message After Sixth Straight Loss

After last night’s 9-3 Yankees loss, their sixth loss in a row, rather in embarrassing fashion, shortstop Anthony Volpe commented on the current mood right now in the clubhouse. According to Yankees beat writer/reporter Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Volpe stated, “everyone’s pissed and wants to be a spark”, in response to the Yankees’ struggles both at the plate and in the field amidst this losing streak, according to Phillips.

Volpe continued to add how how he thinks the team is “pressing” becuase of trying to “put up good at bats and that everyone is pressing right now”, stated Volpe to Phillips. That assessment doesn’t seem very far off when you look at the Yankees struggles not just offensively but defensively and on the starting pitching side of late.

Anything That Could Go Wrong Has Gone Wrong Lately

Not much went right for the Yankees in this game collectively. The first inning started with Spencer Jones, who originally made a great leaping catch against the wall on a deep fly ball by Kerry Carpenter. After hitting the wall, the ball went out of Jones’ glove and over the right-center field fence for a home run. What could have been the end of an inning, scoreless, resulted in a 4-0 deficit in the first after two more home runs by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson off Cam Schlittler.

It wasn’t a good night for Cam Schlittler, who went four innings, allowing seven hits, four of them home runs, with six earned runs and five strikeouts. Ryan Yarbrough, Yovanny Cruz, and Jake Bird all came in relief during this game. The Yankees lineup continued to struggle, tallying just four hits, which is an improvement compared to the previous five games. Ben Rice hit a solo home run off Tigers ace and one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball, left-hander Tarik Skubal. The Yankees would get another run on an RBI groundout by Paul Goldschmidt, and then a Jasson Dominguez RBI single to make it a 9-3 ballgame.

However, it wasn’t nearly enough, and this game for the Yankees was basically over as soon as it started. The lineup is simply not hitting, with too many guys slumping. Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt, the key of the Yankees order currently, are all in slumps. After hitting almost .400 for two weeks, Anthony Volpe is now 2-21 in his last 23 plate appearances. Jose Caballero is also in a slump (5-35) after last night, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Yankees Team Wide Slump Amidst Several Injuries

The pitching has not been good for this team lately either, putting them behind the eight ball early, but the offense is not contributing because 4-5 runs put on the board really feels like a 10-run deficit to this team right now. The Yankees’ clubhouse needs to have that get right attitude. On the one bright side, Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham could both be activated this week, as it was reported last night by Gary Phillips, “it’s expected McMahon plays in a rehab game the next day”, and such next day would mean today, according to Phillips.

Phillips also mentioned that Fried faced “live hitters” yesterday before the game, and the Yankees’ Double-A team, the Somerset Patriots, announced last night that Trent Grisham will begin a rehab assignment today, July 1st, as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. On a positive note, June is over, and the Yankees have some players who are upgrades over the current roster construction that can help this team within the coming days.