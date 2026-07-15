Yankees’ Discussing Potential Three Billon Dollar Deal With Apollo Global Management

The New York Yankees are reportedly in discussions with Apollo Global Management regarding a potential $ 3 billion financing deal, according to Bloomberg News. Apollo Global Management is a private equity firm based in New York, with locations across the globe, including Singapore, London, and West Des Moines.

The New York Yankees have an estimated value of $8.5 billion, up from $8.2 billion in 2025, according to Forbes. The Yankees lead Major League Baseball in this category, with the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers in second at a $7.8 billion valuation in 2026, per Forbes. Late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees from CBS in 1973 for $10 million, with a 12-person committee. Ten million in 1973 is roughly $75-76 million in 2026 dollars, adjusted for inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yankees Have Had Numerous Financial Endeavors

It was quite the purchase for the elder Steinbrenner, who passed away in 2010, and for his son, Hal, who, along with the family, currently runs the team’s primary operations. The actual purposes of these current negotiations with Apollo Global Management are currently unknown. All that’s known at this time is that these negotiations/discussions are happening and would involve three-billion-dollar financing with the Yankees. Bloomberg also lists the “talks being advanced” at this point and notes that the Yankees have their own investments in various sports properties, such as New York City FC and AC Milan.

According to Yahoo Finance, if this agreement is reached, the financing/overall funds are projected to go toward “refinancing existing debt as well as exploring market growth opportunities,” state authors Silas Brown and Randall Williams of Yahoo Sports. What details all of this entails if an agreement is reached will be fascinating to watch over the next several weeks and months, especially during the second half of the baseball season, which begins this Friday.

Yankees Set Record Ticket Sales Revenue In 2024

When the Yankees made the World Series in 2024 for the first time since 2009, they reached a ticket sales record of $412 million for the 2024 season, per Sportico. This included over $100 million in postseason tickets alone during the 2024 postseason. The Yankees’ overall valuation and worth are growing every year, but even they likely have expenses that are hard to comprehend or imagine in New York State and New York City as a whole. The Yankees’ current payroll in 2026 is 324 million, which has also exceeded luxury tax penalties, and they pay a percentage of those penalties for every dollar they go over, per Spotrac.

The penalty is a 42.5% surcharge, so when the Yankees signed Cody Bellinger this past offseason, they, in reality, are paying a lot more when you factor in his contract (AAV) per season, the signing bonus, and then the luxury tax implications on top of all that. The Yankees have an endless amount of money. Still, they also spend heavily, so it will be interesting to see what the details of this financing negotiation mean for the franchise, Yankee Stadium, and the organization’s future under the leadership of Hal Steinbrenner and the Steinbrenner Family.