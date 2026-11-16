The Yankees seemingly went big on offense at the 2026 trade deadline, dealing a handful of pitchers for slugging Nationals infielder Luis García Jr, who slotted in as a solid defensive first baseman who regressed slightly at the plate while with the Yankees.

It was a torrid stretch to start for García in the Bronx, as he homered in his first game as a Yankee, and helped buoy the offense in Aaron Judge’s absence down the stretch. García slashed .290/.337/.505 in the month of August, but hit to a brutal .229/.250/.343 slash in the month of September, to finish his two-month Yankee tenure with a .738 OPS, down from his .873 mark to start the season in Washington.

With Ben Rice also vying for the starting first base role, and the health of Giancarlo Stanton as always a question mark going into his 2027 walk year, a Yankees beat writer lofted the possibility of the Yankees trading García Jr.

The Yankees’ First Base Dilemma

To start out, García Jr has a lot of versatility, having logged several innings at second base in prior seasons. Unfortunately, his defensive numbers were putrid at the four-hole, leading to his move to first base.

Yankee fans fell in love with García immediately due to his Robinson Cano-esque lefty swing. That said, Brendan Kuty, one of The Athletic’s Yankees beat writers, floated the idea that the Yankees could leverage García’s excellent numbers this year to fill some holes in their roster.

“A slugging first baseman on a reasonable, one-year contract? That would be attractive on the trade market,” Kuty wrote.

With García playing in the Dominican Republic this winter, Kuty noted the Yankees will have him work his 2026 position of first base and log innings at second base. With Jazz Chisholm Jr almost guaranteed to don another uniform in 2027, the Yankees would love to see García Jr at second and return Rice to first base.

That becomes especially pressing with the state of Judge’s health, as the Yankees would surely love to give their captain more designated hitter half-rest days next season. That’s not even to mention Stanton would be a starter if healthy.

Will The Yankees Entertain a García Trade?

With García making $11 million next year, a lot of teams would come calling if given the chance. For García, the Yankees dealt their No. 14 and No. 25 prospects, as well as recent debut Yovanny Cruz and veteran reliever Jake Bird. The Nationals used the trade to enliven their pitching depth. The Yankees could entertain a García trade if it would help Brian Cashman patch up his several holes in the lineup, first base not being one of them.

To name a few, if teams like the Mets, Brewers or Guardians – all teams in need of a first baseman – were to offer a high-floor option at second base or third base, as well as the bullpen, it would behoove Cashman to at least pick up the phone. A reunion with David Bednar isn’t guaranteed, Paul Blackburn is a free agent, and as of right now your starting third baseman is Ryan McMahon and your starting second baseman is Anthony Volpe. If the Yankees can patch these holes with a García trade, they should.

That said, it seems like a far-fetched proposition. Nevertheless, with the free agent and trade market buzzing ahead of December 1st, it’s another angle the Yankees could use to better their squad.