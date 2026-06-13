New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before Blue Jays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Yankees lost the series opener 8-5.

Ben Rice went 0-for-3 with two walks in the loss.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the New York Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/13 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

After Trent Grisham had to depart Friday’s game with an injury, Ben Rice has replaced him at the top of the lineup for Saturday’s game.

Ben Rice has served as the team’s leadoff hitter six times this season. In that spot, he has hit .200 in 24 plate appearances. Additionally, Rice will play first base after being the Yankees’ designated hitter during Friday’s loss. Paul Goldschmidt will take on the designated hitter role for the Yankees on Saturday.

Overall, Rice is batting .291 with 67 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 36 walks, 50 runs, 45 RBIs in 63 games this season.

Yankees Right Now

After the loss on Friday, the New York Yankees remain in second place of the American League East at 41-27. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games, but are now dealing with the absence of Trent Grisham alongside Aaron Judge, as both outfielders are currently on the injured list.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler is expected to make his 15th start of the season. He enters Saturday’s matchup with a 7-3 record and an AL-best 1.87 ERA across 82 innings pitched this season.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 34-36, which is third in the American League East. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have also announced their starting lineup for Saturday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/13 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C Y. Piñango RF C. McAdoo 1B A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will make his 15th start of the season. He enters Saturday’s matchup with a 4-4 record and a 3.60 ERA across 80 innings pitched this season. Gausman has allowed four earned runs in back-to-back contests.