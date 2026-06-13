New York Yankees Get Trent Grisham Injury News After Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees lost 8-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Centre, a result that extended their recent struggles in Canada and handed them a setback in the AL East standings. The loss was frustrating enough on its own.

Then came the news in the sixth inning.

Trent Grisham lined a two-run single, took second on the throw home, and came up hurt sliding into the bag. He left the field shortly after, and by the time the game ended, the Yankees were dealing with yet another injury concern in an already depleted outfield.

Yankees Get Grisham Update

Grisham addressed the injury postgame.

“It’s too early to tell,” Grisham said. “Any injury is frustrating. We’ll see where it wakes up tomorrow. Hopefully it’s good news, but we’ll see.”

Aaron Boone also weighed in.

“There’s a chance we bring Domínguez up, depending on Grish,” Boone said. “Jasson could be in play.”

Jasson Domínguez had been working his way back from a left AC joint sprain, homering in his fifth rehab game Friday night while playing right field for the third consecutive game. His original plan called for another Triple-A game Saturday, but those plans are now contingent on what the news is on Grisham.

The Worst Possible Timing

What makes the injury particularly difficult to absorb is where Grisham was in his season.

He had been one of the Yankees’ most consistent performers over the past month, batting .377 with a 1.014 OPS across his last 18 games. He had reached base multiple times in 12 of those outings. Over a 34-game stretch, he was hitting .285 with an .832 OPS. For a player who has battled to establish himself at the big-league level, this run had been a genuine breakthrough.

Losing him now, even temporarily, would hurt.

The Yankees are already carrying Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Austin Wells, and Max Fried on the injured list. An outfield that was supposed to feature Cody Bellinger, Grisham, and Judge could look very different by Saturday, with Jones and Domínguez potentially filling two of the three spots.

The depth is there. But depth is never a substitute for the player you are missing.

Final Word for the Yankees

New York has managed the injury list all season with a roster capable of absorbing most of the damage. Friday tested that depth again.

Grisham will assess how the hamstring feels. That answer will shape the next few days, including whether Domínguez gets the call earlier than expected.

The Yankees have navigated worse. But they need Grisham healthy, and right now that is not guaranteed.