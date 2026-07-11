Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Win Over Nationals

The New York Yankees came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Friday night at Nationals Park, stringing together consecutive victories for the first time since June 23-24. The win did not come easily. The lineup had 10 hits through eight innings and just two runs to show for it. The bullpen gave back a lead in the seventh when Hill allowed consecutive homers to Ruiz and Wood, putting the Nationals ahead 3-2.

Then the ninth inning happened. Jasson Domínguez singled. Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a go-ahead two-run homer. Austin Wells followed with a solo shot for insurance. A game that looked like it was slipping away turned into the kind of win that can shift a team’s energy.

Afterward, Aaron Boone spoke about what he saw from his team.

Boone on the Win

Boone acknowledged the frustration that built over the first eight innings before the ninth-inning rally changed everything.

“Felt like we had some chances. We just couldn’t really break through tonight,” Boone said. “I looked up at one point, we had 10 hits and only two runs. A little frustrated there, and then all of a sudden, just some big-time at-bats there to grab the victory.”

He paused before offering the simplest summary of the night.

“A gritty win by a lot of people in that room,” Boone said.

The word gritty fit. The Yankees scraped, fell behind, and found a way in the final inning. For a team that went 2-11 between its last set of consecutive wins and this one, the manner of the victory mattered as much as the result.

Boone on Chisholm

Boone was asked before Friday’s game about his expectations for Chisholm heading into the second half. His answer cut through the usual managerial diplomacy.

“I feel like he got off to a tough start in April. Since then has been fine,” Boone said. “But Jazz shouldn’t be fine. He’s better than that.”

Boone was not criticizing his second baseman. He was challenging him. There is a difference, and the way he framed it made that clear.

“Hopefully he’s setting himself up for a really good second half,” Boone said. “Because when he gets going, he’s one of those guys that changes a game in a lot of ways and can even carry teams in certain stretches. Good to see a big swing in a big spot.”

Chisholm answered with the biggest swing of the night hours later. The go-ahead homer in the ninth was exactly the kind of moment Boone was describing. Not fine. Game-changing.

Final Word for the Yankees

Aaron Boone called it a gritty win. The Yankees went 2-11 before this stretch, and the damage from that slide is still reflected in the standings.

But the energy has shifted.

Thursday’s breakout and Friday’s comeback have given the clubhouse something it has not had in weeks.

Cam Schlittler takes the mound next. A chance for three in a row.