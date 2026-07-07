New York Yankees Breakout Star Commits to 2026 Home Run Derby

New York Yankees star first baseman Ben Rice announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has committed to participate in the 2026 Home Run Derby at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. Rice’s dad will pitch to him in the event.

It’s an exciting development for Yankees fans during a time when their favorite team hasn’t given them much to be happy about. As of now, Tampa Bay Rays slugging third baseman Junior Caminero is the only player besides Rice to officially announce he will participate in this year’s Home Run Derby, which will be available to stream on Netflix.

New York Yankees’ Ben Rice To Participate in Home Run Derby Amid Breakout Season

Rice, 27, is having the best season of his career by far, slashing .267/.360/.565 (154 wRC+) with 25 home runs and 57 RBI over 85 games. The first baseman will represent New York in this year’s All-Star game with teammates Cody Bellinger and Cam Schlittler. Aaron Judge also earned All-Star honors, being voted in as a starter, but won’t be able to participate due to a fractured rib that has had him sidelined for over a month.

Rice made his MLB debut in 2024, hitting just .171/264/.349 (74 wRC+) with seven home runs and 23 RBI over 50 games. He had a solid sophomore season, slashing .255/.337/.499 (133 wRC+) with 26 homers and 65 RBI across 138 games. While some may deem his 2025 season as his breakout, he’s taken his game to a completely different level this year.

Rice struggled in June, hitting just .196/.274/.382 in 102 plate appearances, but has quickly gotten back on track this month, hitting .235/.409/.588 with two homers across five games.

Rice’s strong season is a major reason the Yankees are arguably the best team in the American League. However, the team has struggled lately, winning just two of its last 10 games.

Yankees Amid Rough Stretch

New York had a huge 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. After the victory, the Yankees trail the Rays by three games for first place in the American League East. Even if they don’t win the division, the Yankees should still make the playoffs, as the team currently holds a five-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the first AL Wild Card spot with a 50-40 record.

There’s still reason to believe that New York will win the AL East. There’s plenty of time left in the season, and the Yankees have a +82 run differential, while the Rays have a +31 run differential. Tampa Bay is a good team in a weak AL, but the Yankees’ star power suggests the club will reclaim the division lead.

Game 2 of the four-game series between the Rays and Yankees at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Right-hander Will Warren (7-3, 3.73 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 89 1/3 innings) is scheduled to start for New York, while left-hander Ian Seymour (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 56 innings) is slated to start for New York. The game will be available to watch on the YES Network, Rays.TV and TBS.