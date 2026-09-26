Yankees Get Important Bullpen Answer Ahead of Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees split Friday’s doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles, losing the first game 10-2 before rallying to win the second 6-3. The nightcap featured contributions from Anthony Volpe and George Lombard Jr., but the most significant postseason takeaway came from the mound.

Will Warren entered in the middle of an inning and dominated out of the bullpen. After the game, manager Aaron Boone made clear what the performance meant for October.

What Boone Saw From Warren

Boone watched Warren fire 3⅓ shutout innings, striking out seven of the 11 batters he retired. Warren generated 13 whiffs on 28 swings, flashing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff the Yankees need behind their top three relievers heading into the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox.

“He can be big for us moving forward in the postseason, and in different roles,” Boone said.

The Yankees capped him at 54 pitches, leaving him fresh for Tuesday.

It was Warren’s third relief appearance of the season. Boone pointed to the repetition as a factor that could pay off when the stakes rise.

“The fact that he’s done it now a couple times this season, hopefully that little bit of familiarity will benefit him and us moving forward,” Boone said.

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Why Warren Fits the Postseason Bullpen

Warren offers something the other bullpen candidates do not. As a starter who finished the season with a 3.92 ERA, he can retire both lefties and righties and provide multiple innings of length if the Yankees need to go deep into their pitching staff during a three-game series.

He threw his full arsenal on Friday, using every pitch at least once rather than narrowing his approach the way a typical reliever might.

“I feel like as a starter, I’m supposed to get both sides of the plate out,” Warren said. “You see Blackburn do it. You see Hedrick do it. So whenever my name’s called, I’ll be ready to go.”

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees know who their top bullpen arms are. Finding another has been a question, and it’s one that Warren just answered.

Seven strikeouts. Zero runs. Fifty-four pitches that left him ready for Tuesday.

He will not start in the Wild Card Series. But the role that fits him best right now could be the one he auditioned for Friday.