Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Makes Feelings Clear on Gerrit Cole’s Return

The New York Yankees swept the Kansas City Royals this week with a rotation that made each game look like a mismatch. Cam Schlittler held Kansas City to one run across six innings in a 15-1 rout. Gerrit Cole, in just his second start back from Tommy John surgery, finished the sweep Wednesday with a 7-0 shutout, striking out 10 and walking none across 6 2/3 innings.

New York improved to 34-22 on the season. The pitching has carried this team for weeks, and the series in Kansas City made that impossible to ignore.

After Cole’s outing, one of his rotation mates made sure the moment did not pass quietly.

Schlittler Sends Strong Message

Schlittler took to X after Cole’s start and quote-replied the Yankees’ graphic of Cole’s stat line. He did not write a single word. Instead, he posted a GIF of an Ace card being thrown onto the table.

No caption needed.

Schlittler has spent the first half of the season pitching like an ace himself. That made the post land differently. He watched Cole overpower Kansas City, and made clear what the Yankees may have again.

Cole did not walk a batter. His fastball touched 98. Ten strikeouts. The command issues from his season debut against Tampa Bay were gone, and the outing pointed to a pitcher further along in his comeback than anyone expected.

Judge Weighs In on Cole

Schlittler was not the only one who took notice. Yankees captain Aaron Judge spoke after the game and put Cole’s return in the context it deserved.

“He’s one of the greatest to ever do it,” Judge said.

Judge pointed to what it took for Cole to come back from major surgery and make it look this clean. Two starts into his return, Cole has looked mightily impressive. The velocity is back. The command is sharp. And the results have already exceeded what the Yankees planned for at this stage of his buildup.

The Yankees May Have Three Aces

Schlittler owns a 1.50 ERA through 12 starts this season with 81 strikeouts and just 13 walks across 72 innings. He is second in baseball in ERA, only behind Christopher Sanchez, and is among the favorites for the AL Cy Young.

Cole, two starts into his return, is looking like the ace he always was. Once Max Fried, who is on the injured list returns, the Yankees will have three aces in the same rotation.

Final Word for the Yankees

Schlittler’s post was simple. One GIF. No words. But it said everything. The Yankees have just added another ace.

With Schlittler leading the way and Cole finding his rhythm, the Yankees already have a combination most rotations cannot match. Once Fried returns healthy, the math gets even more difficult for the rest of the league.

The rotation is not finished. It is just getting started.