Yankees’ Camilo Doval Generating Trade Interest From Pirates: Sherman

The New York Yankees have an interested potential suitor for right-handed reliever Camilo Doval. Joel Sherman of the New York Post stated, “Believe it or not, Pittsburgh has some interest in the Yankees‘ Camilo Doval, but the Yankees might have to eat money there to make that happen”, Sherman stated. This comes after Doval has had a bit of a disappointing tenure in Yankee pinstripes since being acquired at last year’s trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants.

Doval Struggles During His Yankees Tenure

Doval, in 41 games this season, has posted a 4.86 ERA with 35 strikeouts and a 1.41 WHIP in 37 innings pitched. When the Yankees acquired Doval during last year’s trade deadline, he appeared in 22 games and posted a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched, surrendering 19 hits and allowing 10 earned runs to score. Much of that problem with Doval has been command and efficiency. Oftentimes it seems he doesn’t know where the ball is going when he delivers it. He’s recorded a 9.1 percent walk rate, which ranks in the bottom 39th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. Doval throws 100-plus mph with his sinker and cutter, but he’s not generating as much swing and miss as the Yankees had hoped.

He has a 26.7 percent whiff rate this year, which ranks in the 57th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. He’s also not getting a lot of chase, with just a 29.2 percent chase percentage, which ranks in the 38th percentile, per Baseball Savant. Doval in 2025 had significantly more swing and miss despite his troubling walk percentage. In 2025, despite his struggles, he posted a 25.9 percent K rate and a 28.4 percent whiff rate, both ranked in the 74th percentile at the time, per Baseball Savant. Doval has a bit of an unorthodox delivery, which the Yankees broadcast has pointed out at times could contribute to his command issues/struggles. He’s also struggled this year specifically facing left-handed hitters, in which, dating back to July 5th, he had already surrendered 26 hits and four home runs to lefty batters in 14 1/3 innings facing them, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yankees Could Look For Doval Trade Partner

The Yankees have been unable to trust Doval in key spots, especially in high-leverage situations, which is why they could explore a trade partner at the deadline as they address other needs, including the bullpen.Doval’s former team sent him down on August 9th in 2024 after constant struggles, during which he blew five saves and struggled to limit walks to opposing hitters. It’s a puzzling problem because Doval has the pure stuff to look like he could be a dominant reliever for a long time in this league, and being just 29 years old, nothing points to there being a steep regression from an age standpoint at this current time.

Perhaps the Pirates or another team sees something in him that they can fix, something the Yankees and, previously, the Giants pitching labs have struggled with when working on Doval’s command. As it relates to the trade deadline, Doval is a name to keep an eye on that could maybe move to another team. He has one more year of arbitration after 2026, and he’ll become a free agent in 2028, per Spotrac.