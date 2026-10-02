Yankees’ Carlos Rodón Makes Feelings Clear About Rays Ahead of ALDS

After taking down the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card, the Yankees announced Carlos Rodón would not be their starter for Game 1 of the ALDS, but rather former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to take the ball in Game 1, with Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler likely to start in Game 2. For the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup, their ALDS battle with the Rays, Cole and Rodon will be watched closely by fans and analysts alike.

That leaves an interesting predicament for the Yankees, as Rodón has been a dependable arm for the entire season and pitched especially well down the stretch, posting a 1.42 ERA in September, with one of his best starts (8.0 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) coming against the Rays with the division on the line. Starters Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are set to play pivotal roles as they look ahead to their Yankees ALDS contest.

Still, despite not starting for Game 1, Rodón, who could come out of the bullpen in either of the first two games, made his feelings known on the brand of baseball the Rays play, emphasizing what it will take during the Yankees ALDS series.

Rodón Says The Rays Play The Game Differently

In an article published by Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Rodón pinpointed exactly what the Rays do well, and why the Yankees starter has their work cut out for them in the upcoming Yankees ALDS battle.

“They have some good pitching,” said Rodón. “They play good defense. They’ll take the extra bag. They’re gonna be running. They’re gonna be bunting. You don’t see that in the game much anymore, but it’s worked for them. They’re a solid club. They play well, so it should be a good series.” This series against the Rays in the Yankees ALDS is shaping up to be a test of both strategy and execution.

One part of the quote sticks out especially, which is that the Rays have mastered the art of small ball, bunting when they can and utilizing base-stealers like Chandler Simpson, Cedric Mullins and Taylor Walls to the fullest extent, allowing them to effectively mimic extra-base hits even on just walks or singles. This kind of small-ball approach could factor heavily in the outcome of the Yankees ALDS matchup.

Simpson has 46 steals, while Mullins and Walls both have 21. While the Yankees have two potent base stealers in Jazz Chisholm Jr (41) and Jose Caballero (34) it’s entirely possible the two won’t be both in the lineup tomorrow and could be featured as a pinch runner. Yankees Gerrit Cole knows the challenge the Rays present on the basepaths, especially during their ALDS series with the Yankees.

How Could The Yankees Utilize Carlos Rodon in ALDS?

In this Yankees ALDS, the Yankees clearly trust Cole, their ace, despite an abundance of evidence showing that not only are the Rays far better at hitting righties, but Cole is still getting his legs under him after returning from Tommy John surgery performed early in 2025. In the ALDS, Gerrit Cole will have to be at his best.

Compared to Rodón’s 1.42 ERA in September, Cole had a 5.08 ERA in five starts, struggling early against the Padres and Mets, giving up a combined seven home runs in two starts. Cole seemed to find his expected form in his final two starts of the season, allowing two runs in each of his starts against the D’backs and Rays, the latter of which culminated in a season-high 105 pitches, all right ahead of this Yankees ALDS test.

Cole is far better in the postseason, having a career 11-6 record and 2.77 ERA in October, and Cole went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in the Yankees’ 2024 World Series run, which included highlights from past Yankees ALDS appearances.

All that said, that leaves an interesting question about how the Yankees will use Rodón, who was a reliever in three appearances after his Major League debut in 2015 and on two instances in 2020, in the ALDS. Certainly, Yankees ALDS pitching strategy will be under scrutiny.

Will the Yankees go for Rodón after four or five innings of Cole in Game 1 of the ALDS? That remains to be seen, but it’s certainly fair to say the Yankees’ problem of surplus elite arms is a good problem to have as they move deeper in the 2025 Yankees ALDS.