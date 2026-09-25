Yankees Make Carlos Rodón Postseason Decision After Recent Aaron Boone Comments

Ahead of the New York Yankees 4:05 P.M. EST start time against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone shares a tidbit of what the pitching plan is heading into the Wild Card Series.

The series is best-of-three, meaning the Yankees will only need three starters instead of their usual five. While the starters haven’t been officially named, it’s fair to assume that Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole will be their go-to guys.

Leaving Carlos Rodón with his role unknown. However, Boone said there has been much conversation on how to fit him in.

Aaron Boone Says That Carlos Rodón Will Likely Be Used Out of the Bullpen During Yankees Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees have a platoon of starting pitchers on their 40-man roster. However, the injury bug made a home within the Yankees pitchers this season, leaving their bullpen slightly scarce.

Carlos Rodón is one of the many Yankees players who dealt with an injury this season, but he is back and ready to be used out of the bullpen.

“Aaron Boone said that using Carlos Rodón out of the bullpen ‘is a consideration’ for the Wild Card round,” Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips wrote on X. “Generally speaking, the lefty is ‘very much in the conversation, deservedly so,’ the #Yankees skipper said.”

Rodón made his final start of the season on Tuesday and threw an absolute gem against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Carlos Rodón hurled eight scoreless innings in a must-win game for the #Yankees, who did just that with a 2-0 victory over the Rays,” New York sports reporter Peter Sblendorio wrote on X. “That’s a season-high IP for Rodón, who picked up his 100th win and 1,500th strikeout. He is 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA this season.”

Along with Rodón, the Yankees have the option to utilize starter Will Warren out of the bullpen.

Yankees Could Face Boston Red Sox For Second Year in a Row

While the Yankees Wild Card opponent has yet to be determined, it will likely be their rival for the second straight year.

The Boston Red Sox will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win or a Chicago White Sox loss tonight.

“The Red Sox lost to the Guardians, so they will not clinch the No. 5 seed today,” Sblendorio wrote on X. “That means the #Yankees opponent in the Wild Card series remains TBD, officially. The next Red Sox win or White Sox loss would book NYY vs. BOS for a second consecutive year.”

This series will mark the seventh postseason meeting between the two historic franchises.

The Yankees currently came out on top this season with a 7-6 record over the Red Sox. In the postseason, they’re tied 3-3 on series wins, but the Yankees have a slight edge with games won.