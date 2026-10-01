Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Reacts to Red Sox Decision After Playoff Sweep

The New York Yankees completed the sweep on Wednesday night. A 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series sent the Yankees to the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. The lineup put up nine runs for the second straight night. The pitching staff held Boston to two runs across two games before the bullpen opened things up late.

The moment that sealed it came in the sixth inning. And it came from the hitter the Red Sox chose to face.

Cody Bellinger stepped to the plate with two outs, runners on the corners, and a 5-1 lead. The Red Sox had just intentionally walked Ben Rice to get to him. Bellinger made them regret it.

The Red Sox Chose Wrong

The decision made sense on paper. Rice had destroyed the Red Sox the night before with four hits, two homers, and six RBIs. He had singled earlier in the game. Walking him to face Bellinger was the calculated move.

Bellinger understood the logic. He also understood what it meant.

“I had a feeling that they might do that,” Bellinger said. “I think when you hit behind Judge so often, you just get used to it.”

Bellinger got under a Garrett Whitlock changeup and lifted it toward the right field seats. It hung in the air long enough for the crowd to erupt before it cleared the wall. Three runs scored. The lead stretched to 8-1. The series was over.

“I enjoyed it,” Bellinger said. “That was a cool moment.”

The Slow Trot

Minutes earlier, Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras had hit a solo homer off Max Fried to cut the deficit to 2-1. His trot around the bases was deliberate and measured, clocking in at 30.09 seconds. It felt like a statement from a player who wanted Boston to savor its first run of the series.

Bellinger’s response took 31.29 seconds. He walked to first. He slow-jogged the rest of the way. The Yankee Stadium crowd absorbed every step.

When asked whether he noticed Contreras’ trot, Bellinger sidestepped it.

“I didn’t even see it,” Bellinger said.

Whether he did or not, the sequence told its own story. Contreras celebrated breaking a 26-inning scoreless drought. Bellinger answered by ending the series three batters later.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Red Sox walked Ben Rice to pitch to Cody Bellinger. Bellinger hit a three-run homer that ended the series.

He sounded like a player ready for what comes next.

“Honestly, this place is such an amazing place to play in the postseason,” Bellinger said. “Fans are so into the game. It’s just an electric atmosphere. It’s really special. And hopefully we get many, many more this month.”

The Yankees are moving on. Bellinger helped put them there.