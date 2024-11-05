Yankees GM Confirms Team Has Checked in on Former 53-Home Run Slugger

The New York Yankees have checked in on free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed

MLB free agency officially opened up on November 4 and Cashman spoke to the media at the GM meetings. During the meetings, he was asked about Alonso and confirmed the Yankees have spoken to Scott Boras about him.

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players in this marketplace, and certainly Pete did an amazing job with the Mets. So, I had a brief conversation with Scott about a lot of his, he has a lot of free agents, which is normal, and Pete’s one of them, so yes.”

Alonso would be a natural replacement for Anthony Rizzo who the Yankees let become a free agent after declining his option.

Last season with the Mets, Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. His career high is 53 home runs in 2019 and 131 RBIs in 2022.

Yankees GM Focused on Making Team as Talented as Possible

New York lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Given the Yankees were so close to winning, Cashman says the focus this offseason is making the team as talented as possible.

“I’m here, about a lot of things,” Cashman said, via SNY. “My main focus right now is trying to find as much talent as we possibly can to improve our chances in ‘25 but this was certainly, a huge, important, you know, chess piece to retain.”

Cashman already re-signed Gerrit Cole to a four-year deal, after the starting pitcher opted out of his deal.

“He’s one of the best-starting pitchers in baseball. Has been. He knows us,” Cashman said. “We know him. One certainly thing we can count on is New York is not too big for him. And as you and we have all experienced, that’s not always the case with others. His work ethic is second to none. His prep is second to none. So we are really just comfortable to have him. Now that I’m here at the GM Meetings, we can try to build around him and [Aaron] Judge… Right now, we’re just happy we have him locked in for the next four years.”

Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts with the Yankees last season.

Alonso Wanted to Stay With The Mets

Alonso became a free agent after completing his one-year $20.5 million deal with the Mets.

The first baseman has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets and after New York lost in the playoffs, he spoke about his desire to return.

“We’ll see what happens,” Alonso said after the Mets’ season-ending loss to the Dodgers in the NLCS, via MLB.com. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. But I love New York. I love this team. I love playing in Queens. This group is really special, and the memories that we’ve created together are just — wow. This is why we play baseball.”

However, with Alonso now becoming a free agent he is free to speak to every team and the chances of him returning did take a hit.

Alonso is projected to get a five-year $125 million deal in MLBTradeRumors’ Top 50 free agent predictions article.