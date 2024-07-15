Yankees Legend Derek Jeter is Going Viral After Correcting Colin Cowherd

The New York Yankees will be well-represented at the MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were named starters for the American League. Closer Clay Holmes was also named an All-Star for the second time in his career. Yankees legend Derek Jeter joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the All-Star game. An interaction between the two is going viral.

Cowherd was talking about Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes, who will be starting the All-Star Game, and began asking Jeter about Nolan Ryan. Cowherd believed Jeter “obviously” was in the Nolan Ryan era.

“No,” Jeter said multiple times, interjecting Cowherd. “I Never faced Nolan, slow down. No, I was way after Nolan.”

Cowherd was trying to compare Skenes’ dominance to Ryan’s and get the former Yankee’s opinion on the young phenom. There is really no comparison to what Skenes is doing. Skenes is the first player to be selected first overall in the draft and make the All-Star team the next season, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

Nolan Ryan and Derek Jeter Career Timelines

Ryan played for 27 seasons, from 1966 to 1993. Jeter played 20 seasons, from 1995 to 2014. Jeter spent all 20 of his MLB seasons with the Yankees. Ryan spent time with the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

Ryan was an eight-time All-Star, a World Series champion, won two ERA titles and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion, five-time Silver Slugger, five-time Gold Glover and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

The only time it would have been possible for the two legends to face off would have been 1992 or 1993 when Jeter was in the minor leagues. Even then, Ryan would have had to be on a minor-league rehab assignment or in the minors. Ryan did not pitch in the minor leagues at any point after 1967.

Cowherd’s Baseball Coverage

Two long legendary careers, but they never overlapped. Cowherd is clearly mistaken about when the two legends played. However, his show has not been known for baseball analysis. Cowherd’s interaction with Jeter had surpassed 200,000 views in the first two hours of the original post on X. Additionally, it has been reposted by large outlets like Jomboy and Barstool Baseball.

Last season he went viral for suggesting that a trade for Shohei Ohtani could yield five first-round picks, along with two top prospects and two big league starters. However, first-round draft picks are not tradeable in MLB. The only picks that can be traded are Competitive Balance Draft picks.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre have an entire conversation about trading draft picks for Shohei Ohtani… which you can't do in Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/nnCzKcUCkj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2023

Cowherd also once claimed that Yankees legend Mariano Rivera was a “one-pitch pitcher,” and that the pitch he was referring to was the splitter.

“Obviously Mariano Rivera was great. He was a one-pitch pitcher. If you are a great closer, what is your out pitch? I always think of Mariano. The splitter, he had one pitch, and was the greatest closer of all time,” Cowherd said in 2023.

In reality, Rivera did have a signature pitch, his cutter, but it was not his only pitch. He also threw a fastball and two-seamer according to none other than Jeter.

“First of all, it’s not one pitch,” Jeter said to The Star-Ledger’s Marc Craig in 2011. “He throws a cutter; he throws a two-seamer; he throws a four-seamer. Mo has perfected the fastball.”