Yankees Extend Dominant All-Time MLB Record

The New York Yankees have some marks as part of their franchise history that are just so overwhelmingly dominant relative to the rest of MLB that they can be hard to believe.

They extended one of those records on Monday night.

The feat needed for the Yankees was to clinch a spot in the postseason. By defeating the Minnesota Twins on Monday, they did that.

And with that clinch comes not a new record, but the extension of an ongoing record that leaves the rest of baseball in the dust.

Yankees’ Postseason Appearance Record

The New York Yankees have made the playoffs more than any other team in MLB history, by a ton.

This will be the 61st different year that the Yankees franchise plays in the postseason.

Second place on the list? The Los Angeles Dodgers, at 40.

(And yes, these go back to times when franchises either had different names or different locations, so the Dodgers are also counting all their achievements as the Brooklyn Dodgers, for example.)

The third-most playoff appearances ever spot belongs to the St. Louis Cardinals, at 32.

In fourth are the Atlanta Braves, with 30.

The Athletics are the next American League team on the list, at 29.

Yankees have clinched their 61st playoff appearance, the most all-time MLB Most Postseason Appearances

61 Yankees

40 Dodgers

32 Cardinals

30 Braves

29 Athletics — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) September 15, 2026

The Yankees have 27 world titles, of course, by far the most in the sport, so it’s logical that a record like this would also feature the Yanks at the top.

Still, it’s just crazy to actually see it on the screen and realize how dominant that is.

For a long time, only one team in each league made the playoffs — winning the pennant with the top regular season record and going straight to the World Series. The Yankees thrived in those days.

Lately, they haven’t ended a World Series drought dating to 2009, but the Yankees have continued to make the postseason with great frequency. They continue to have great players.

They’d love to end the drought, but it’s still impressive to see such a mark.

How Yankees Beat Twins

The Yankees could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Twins on Monday night, and they did it in wild fashion in an 8-3 win.

The Yanks needed six runs in the top of the eighth to come from a run down and win.

The big damage? Aaron Judge blasted a three-run home run to open up the lead to 7-2.

Jose Caballero had already homered in the third inning (and he stole a base later on), and Austin Wells added a home run in the ninth inning.

Will Warren went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs, neither earned, to give him a 0.96 ERA over his last three starts.

It was a good night to be the Yankees, and they’re hoping for more of those to come.