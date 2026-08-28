Yankees Face Major Injury Decision After Alarming Development

The New York Yankees are facing a real blow to their bullpen depth. Reliever Fernando Cruz was diagnosed with a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament this week, an injury that typically requires Tommy John surgery and at least a year on the sidelines.

Cruz was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday after allowing his fifth home run since the All-Star break the day before, then telling the team he was feeling pain. An MRI confirmed the tear.

Now Cruz is waiting to find out what comes next.

Cruz Awaits Second Opinion on Tommy John Surgery

Cruz is seeking a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports. He expects to know more about his elbow and his path forward within two to three days. A partial UCL tear doesn’t automatically mean surgery. Some pitchers manage the injury through rest, rehab, or a less invasive internal brace procedure. Others ultimately need the full Tommy John reconstruction.

Cruz opened up about the decision to tell the team. He realized how much the injury was affecting more than just himself.

“I made the decision to let (them) know because I knew I was affecting the New York Yankees,” Cruz said. “I wasn’t affecting Fernando Cruz, and obviously the MRI came back in a way that nobody wants, nobody expected, but it’s just part of this game and I think we’re waiting for options to come down and make the best decision.”

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the severity of the injury to reporters. He acknowledged surgery is a real possibility once the second opinion comes back.

A Difficult Stretch Before the Diagnosis

The injury capped off a rough few weeks for Cruz on the mound. In his second season with the New York Yankees, he’s posted a 4-6 record with a 3.13 ERA across 61 appearances. But his numbers since the All-Star break have climbed to a 5.52 ERA over 17 outings. He allowed a game-tying, two-run homer to Jeremy Pena in Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Astros, part of the stretch that ultimately led to the diagnosis.

Losing Cruz for any extended period would hurt a Yankees bullpen that was already stretched thin heading into the stretch run.

Final Word for the Yankees

Cruz’s timeline for a decision is short. The next few days will give a clearer picture of what New York’s bullpen looks like going forward. Whether he opts for surgery or tries to manage the tear without going under the knife, the choice matters for his career either way.

For now, everyone is waiting on the same answer Cruz is.