Yankees Fans React to Austin Wells’ First Home Run Since May 22

It has been a disappointing season for New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, who has faced plenty of criticism from the fanbase.

Wells entered Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays batting just .148 with four home runs and 10 RBIs across 182 at-bats. He also carried a .225 slugging percentage and a .468 OPS.

However, the tide may finally be turning after Wells broke through at the plate in the fourth inning against Tampa Bay.

Wells Hits First Homer Since May 22

Wells launched his first home run since May 22, a solo shot that gave the Yankees their seventh run of the game. It also marked the first time since June 17 that New York scored at least six runs in a game.

“Wells Wallop,” the Yankees posted on social media alongside the video.

Wells Wallop 🚀 pic.twitter.com/I0gVldZbiT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 9, 2026

Fans React to HR

@BDGies25: “Did I read this tweet right? Austin well’s actually got a hit? Miracles do exist.”

@lefty23__: “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! Is this the end of the swoon?”

@yankeesocranky: “Austin Wells hit a home run in 2026. The slump as a team is finally over.”

@MVJUDGE: “First we scored more than 5 runs for the first time in a month against a very good pitcher and then Austin wells is now hitting tanks. This isn’t a real team.”

Yankees’ Recent Struggles

Wells isn’t the only Yankee who has struggled lately. New York as a whole has endured a difficult stretch over the past few weeks.

The Yankees entered Thursday with a 50-42 record but had dropped 11 of their previous 13 games. That skid dates back to June 25, when they were swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The slide has knocked New York from first place in the AL East to second, with the Tampa Bay Rays holding a 5.0-game lead atop the division.

Injuries have played a major role in the Yankees’ recent struggles. The lineup remains without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, while the pitching staff has been hit hard with Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt all on the injured list.