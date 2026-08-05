Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Electric Debut Against Cardinals

New York Yankees’ top prospect George Lombard Jr. is having an incredible debut–and it just got that much better with his first career home run against the Cardinals.

Just Baseball posts on X: “WELCOME TO THE SHOW, GEORGE LOMBARD JR. HIS FIRST CAREER HIT IS A HOME RUN!”

Before Lombard Jr. went beast mode, he’d already been a vacuum at shortstop all game.

Earlier in the contest, he turned what looked to be a single into left field into a double-play ball. Ranging into the hole at short, Lombard Jr. flipped a strong throw to second, and they relayed to first in time for a double play.

Then, he put out another fire with an unassisted double play, where he fielded a grounder up the middle from Cardinals’ outfielder Nathan Church, tapped the second base bag, and slung a rocket to first base.

The next inning, Lombard Jr. got a pitch out over the plate from Yankee nemesis Hunter Dobbins, and crushed it to deep left field, into the Bronx bleachers.

It’s the first game of Lombard’s career, but he looks comfortable, savvy, and toolsy. The skill set is absolutely there.

Fans are going absolutely crazy over their new shortstop. His home run gives the Yankees a 2-0 lead headed into the sixth inning.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees/Cardinals George Lombard Jr. Debut Performance

Here’s what people are saying:

Ben Verlander: “GEORGE LOMBARD JR WELCOME TO THE NEW YORK YANKEES FIRST GAME FIRST HIT FIRST HOME RUN!!”

Andrew DeCegile: “George Lombard Jr. (Andrew_FBB 18th ranked prospect) is getting the call! In MiLB this season: .284 / 12 HR / 33 RBI / 14 SB 21.2 K% and 16.8 BB% He is a strong add candidate in 12+ teamers with power/speed upside.”

Ryan Garcia: “George Lombard Jr. makes off-platform throws like a literal QB.”

Milb Central: “George Lombard Jr. helps turn a double play in his major league debut. The shortstop was the No. 26 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep.”

Evan Woodberry: “Tigers bench coach George Lombard won’t be here in Seattle tonight. He flew to New York and is about to watch his son get his first MLB at-bat. George Jr. is due to lead off the bottom of the third for the Yankees.”

Yankees Home Runs: “George Lombard Jr. (1) First Career Homer Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher: Hunter Dobbins Date: 08/04/2026.”

Garry Sheffield Jr.: “George Lombard Jr should wear 13 beginning next season when the lockout ends. Unless traded making Dominguez’s 24 available, I see 13 as the best option.”

Sarah Langs: “At 21 years and 63 days, George Lombard Jr. is the third-youngest player in Yankees history to homer in his MLB debut, older than only: 9/1/23 Jasson Dominguez 20y 206d 5/17/69 John Ellis 20y 269d.”

Katie Sharp: “George Lombard Jr. (21 years, 63 days old) is the 2nd-youngest Yankee to homer as a shortstop. The only younger player was Bobby Murcer (19 years, 117 days) on September 14, 1965.”

Jake Asman: “George Lombard Jr. should’ve been up weeks ago. Even if he needed time to adjust at the plate, his defense would’ve made the Yankees better immediately. He already looks like a future Gold Glover.”