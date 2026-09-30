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Yankees George Lombard Jr. Makes Personal Admission After Playoff Debut

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees dismantled the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Cam Schlittler dominated on the mound. Ben Rice delivered six RBIs. The sellout crowd of 48,437 never had a reason to sit quiet.

In the middle of all of it, the youngest player on the roster played like the atmosphere was nothing new.

George Lombard Jr. went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in his postseason debut.

What Lombard Showed

Lombard was spotless in the field and produced three clean singles against a Red Sox pitching staff that had nothing to offer in response. He scored twice and set the table throughout the night.

He described the team’s offensive approach in simple terms.

“Just consistently good at-bats, one through nine,” Lombard said.

When asked about the magnitude of starting a playoff game at Yankee Stadium at his age, Lombard acknowledged the moment and made an honest admission.

“It’s definitely an honor and I have to pinch myself every now and then,” Lombard said. “But we know what the goal is and we know what we’re all trying to do as a group, so it’s easy to just focus on that.”

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees scores a run off of a single hit by Austin Wells #28 against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Lombard on Schlittler’s Dominance for the Yankees

Lombard said he knew early that Schlittler was going to have a special night. The stuff was obvious from the first pitch.

“When I saw him come out there, I saw his stuff and I was like, ‘alright,'” Lombard said. “He’s just got to keep doing his thing and we’ll score some runs for him.”

Schlittler held the Red Sox to two hits across 6⅓ innings with 10 strikeouts and a career-high 24 swing-and-misses. Lombard watched it unfold from behind him at shortstop and described what it felt like to play defense while the Cy Young favorite carved through the opposing lineup.

“He was awesome. It’s a lot of fun just watching him work,” Lombard said. “The competitiveness, obviously the stuff is electric. He’s just a competitor. He’s fierce out there. He attacks. It’s just a lot of fun playing behind him.”

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Lombard on Rice’s Monster Night

When the conversation turned to Rice’s 4-for-5, six-RBI performance, Lombard did not hesitate.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen and he shows why all the time,” Lombard said.

Rice’s grand slam off Brayan Bello in the eighth inning turned a comfortable lead into a rout. His solo homer in the fifth off Erik Miller gave the Yankees breathing room when the game was still tight. Lombard had a front-row seat for all of it.

Ben Rice flips his bat for the New York Yankees.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

George Lombard Jr. went 3-for-4 in his first postseason game. He scored twice. He played clean defense at shortstop. And then he walked to the microphone and talked about how good his teammates were.

That tells you everything about where his head is. The young shortstop is not caught up in the moment. He is in it.

The Yankees are one win away from the ALDS. Lombard sounds like a player ready for however long the ride lasts.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees George Lombard Jr. Makes Personal Admission After Playoff Debut

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