George Lombard Jr. Could Make Yankees Rethink Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees have a problem on their hands that only George Lombard Jr. might be able to solve.

Lombard Jr., 20, has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A. However, before jumping ship to a level where he’s over five years below the league average age, the monster infield prospect was on fire.

In 20 Double-A games, Lombard Jr. amassed a .971 OPS. He did so by swatting four home runs, holding a K: BB ratio of 19:12, and smacking eight doubles. In the midst of all his success, the young buck ran into a rehabbing Zach Wheeler and walked away with a hit as well.

A former first-round selection in 2023, the Yankees have always had high hopes for Lombard Jr. He was selected 26th overall straight out of high school. More often than not, players taken out of high school need a longer time in the minor leagues to develop. If promoted too soon, young talents can fall flat.

In Lombard Jr.’s case, fans are adamant that he’s all but destined for big league greatness.

MLB World Reacts to Lombard Jr.’s Great Start

Here’s what people are saying about the shortstop’s production in the minors:

Cai Rogers: “Bad luck bug strikes again with George Lombard Jr. Lombard Jr. rips a 100.9 mph, 340-foot lineout to the RF. I know the hits will come, but damn, it surely has been tough sledding of late for the kid.”

Yankeessource: “Nice recovery by George Lombard here after the quick transfer got away. Stayed with the play to get the out at first.”

@MLBBrodotcom: “Is George Lombard Jr. The Next NY Yankees Star?”

Yankees365: “And the #yankees have yet another Infield Prospect to watch: George Lombard Jr, Dax Kilby, Kaeden Kent, Core Jackson, & Now Jackson Lovich.”

Joseph Esposito: “Why did the baseball gods give George Lombard Jr, Ben Rice’s 2025 batted ball luck?”

Greg Johnson: “Finally had a chance yesterday to ask Somerset manager James Cooper about promoting Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. Was Lombard’s Triple-A promotion sooner than he expected? ‘I’ve had George every step of the way. Each year I have him, I promote him a little bit earlier than the previous, so it was kind of expected.’”

George Lombard Jr. Could Solve Yankees’ Biggest Problem

Since Jose Cabellero went down with a hand injury, the Yankees have turned their hopes towards the likes of journeyman Max Schuemann and Anthony Volpe.

Schuemann hasn’t made much of his time in MLB, and has profiled as more of a stop-gap piece. Volpe is the real issue on New York’s roster.

Since being recalled, Volpe has continued his run of erratic defense. In addition to poor glove work, the scuffling shortstop hasn’t been quality in the batter’s box either. In one of his first games back, Volpe had a chance to tie the game against the Baltimore Orioles. Instead, he took pitches over the heart of the plate and expanded the zone, ending his at-bat with a K.

Lombard Jr. might only be 20 years old, but if he settles in at the Triple-A level, his time could be near. A rookie with stars in their eyes would likely be better for the Yankees’ long-term endeavors than a former top prospect who’s been unable to adapt.