Yankees Get Disrespected by Red Sox Rookie

The New York Yankees had a tough game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, June 7, and fell to the team, 10-7. The guys playing in the MLB aren’t there to make friends, they’re there to win games, so don’t expect the Yankees and Sox players to be BFFs at any point soon.

Even more than most teams, the Yankees and Red Sox have a long rivalry that dates back decades, so Saturday’s game was especially heated. Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet and the crew pulled off a win, and while it wasn’t perfect, Rod Sox manager said he would gladly take it.

“He gave us what we needed,” Cora said of Crochet. “Forget the line. There were some plays defensively that we didn’t make that put him in a bad spot. We needed six, regardless. I mean, we’ll take it.”

With that big rivalry in mind, one Red Sox player made noise ahead of Saturday’s game by throwing some shade at the Yankees.

Boston Red Sox Player Blasts New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox player Hunter Dobbins is considered a rookie in the 2025 season, even though he was drafted in 2021, and Dobbins made his MLB debut on April 6, 2025. Even though he’s new to spotlight, he likely has a lot of new followers after his latest comment about the Yankees. Ahead of his first time playing against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Dobbins made some funny, but biting, comments.

“This is one that I’ve had circled for a long time,” Dobbins told the Boston Herald. “I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire.”

So, he’s rather retire at 25-years-old than play for New York. That hurts, right? But, it’s less about hating the Yankees and more about loving the Red Sox, so Yankees fans can’t fault him too much.

“I grew up watching the Red Sox a lot, but I knew I wanted to do this as a career,” he added. “I didn’t get attached to a team, but I grew up watching (the Red Sox), and just, I think out of disdain for the Yankees, I watched anybody but them.”

Red Sox Rookie’s Least Favorite Yankees Player

Dobbins said that his favorite Red Sox player growing up was the famed Dustin Pedroia, who retired in 2021. When asked for his least favorite Yankees player, he had another funny answer. “Can I say all of them but Andy Pettitte?” Dobbins asked. “Andy Pettitte and my dad were really good friends.”

Then, Dobbins took the opportunity to do one more dig at the Yankees before the end of the series. “I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I’d still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one,” Dobbins said, “I’m hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something… I’m ready for it. Sunday can’t come fast enough.”

Even though the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry is legendary, and even for Yankees fans, it’s hard to hate on Dobbins for his comments. This is the stuff of which great rivalries are made. Also, Red Sox fans have to love him for his die-hard loyalty.