Yankees’ Get Positive Update Regarding Third Baseman Ryan McMahon

Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon exited yesterday’s game after injuring his left hand on a slide into second base in the second inning. Yankees beat writer/reporter Bryan Hoch already highlighted positive news about this injury involving McMahon 24 hours earlier.

Hoch reports that McMahon stated, “Nothing broken, so that’s good. Just a lot of swelling. That’s really kind of where we’re at with it,” McMahon said. Hoch clarified that McMahon is “expected” to have “another scan tomorrow in New York,” Hoch reports. It’s not yet known whether this injury to the Yankees third baseman will require an IL stint. Jose Caballero came into the game yesterday to replace McMahon at third base, as the Yankees view Caballero largely in a utility role that can play all over the field.

McMahon Has Been Hitting Better Of Late

McMahon, in 106 games (278 at-bats), has a .216 batting average with 10 home runs, 32 RBI’s, and a .649 OPS. It’s been a rather inconsistent, up-and-down season for McMahon offensively, who the Yankees acquired from the Colorado Rockies at last year’s MLB trade deadline. Over his last 15 games, however, the Yankees have gotten decent production from McMahon offensively, posting a .268 batting average with a .354 on-base percentage during this stretch. McMahon’s known for defense, though.

McMahon is highly regarded as one of the best defensive third basemen in all of baseball. He’s posted a positive five outs above average (OAA) in 2026, which places him in the 90th percentile, per Baseball Savant. McMahon has about league-average arm strength this year, 84.7 mph, which ranks right in the 51st percentile, according to Baseball Savant. McMahon’s range is unprecedented, though, and any missed time weakens the Yankees’ defensive output in the field, especially with great pitchers on the mound who generate a lot of weak contact to third base.

This Is Positive Report Regarding McMahon

However, all things considered, this news after last night can be taken as a positive, since the worst-case scenario would be broken bones and/or ligaments in the left hand, which could potentially have resulted in McMahon missing significant time. The fact that it isn’t that points largely positively in the long term. The injury happened as a result of McMahon sliding headfirst into second base after hitting a ball down the right field line in the gap. McMahon tied the game with this hit, but was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, which he’s been extra aggressive on bases lately.

Jose Caballero would later come in to pinch-hit for McMahon in the top of the 8th inning with runners on first and second with two outs and a 3-3 tie at the time. The Yankees would later go on to win the game 5-3 after a George Lombard Jr infield hit that drove in a run, and then a wild pitch that resulted in Jazz Chisholm Jr stealing home off reliever Yennier Cano.

The Yankees return home Friday to begin a weekend set at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays. We will likely know more about McMahon when the Yankees wrap up their series tonight in Baltimore.