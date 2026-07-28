Yankees Given Unfortunate News on Top Trade Deadline Target

The New York Yankees are once again being viewed as one of the more interesting teams across the MLB landscape as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

New York has the means to go out and land another star for the roster, giving the team a better chance to win this season. It’s always World Series or bust for the Yankees, and there has been some tension from the fanbase in recent years.

With the clock ticking on star Aaron Judge’s prime, there should be some urgency from the Yankees’ front office. But whether they actually pull the trigger remains to be seen.

The Yankees have been linked with multiple big-time names, ranging from Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres, and others. But one name that has been a constant target is catcher Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins.

Given where the Yankees’ catcher situation is, Jeffers could be the more impactful move that the Yankees could make. However, with under a week to go until the trade deadline, it seems that Minnesota may not be willing to pay ball in trade talks.

New York Yankees Top Trade Target Off the Board?

According to ESPN MLB insider Jorge Castillo, the Twins seem to be planning on keeping Jeffers. Minnesota may want to make a run at the postseason, rather than be sellers at the trade deadline again.

“The question is will the Twins, just 2½ games out of a playoff spot, unload the impending free agent at his peak value? It doesn’t sound like it. A source recently told ESPN that owner Tom Pohlad intends to keep the team together,” Castillo wrote.

Jeffers would have been perfect for the Yankees, giving them an All-Star-caliber player at the catcher position. Even with Jeffers in a contract year, New York could have tried to sign him long-term following the conclusion of the season.

Where Do New York Yankees Go From Here?

With Jeffers likely off the board, the Yankees will likely try to target depth at the position. There are still other names who could be available, such as Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds, or even Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

Goodman and Rutschman would be the dream options for the Yankees this season, with each respective team reportedly listening to trade offers. Rutschman could be tougher to land since in-division trades for star players tend to be few and far between.

But Goodman could be an interesting option for the Yankees to consider going after. Goodman is having a breakout year with Colorado, hitting .260 with 31 home runs and 60 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .888.

Colorado may elect not to move Goodman as the team tries to rebuild itself toward contention, but for the right offer, he could be traded. New York has a talented farm system that it could offer the Rockies the pick of, and Goodman could boost the ceiling of this Yankees team this year.

The catcher is under team control through 2029, so he would be an investment from New York. With the Yankees searching for a World Series title with the core group in place, going all-in on someone like Goodman could make some sense.