Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Creates Wild Situation for Marlins

The New York Yankees continue to wait for Giancarlo Stanton’s return as the veteran slugger works his way back from a calf injury, but even while sidelined, the designated hitter is somehow still making headlines nearly 1,300 miles away in Miami.

Stanton, who has not played for the Marlins since the conclusion of the 2017 season, remains financially tied to his former club because of the blockbuster trade that sent him to New York nearly a decade ago. Now, with the trade deadline approaching, that arrangement could lead to one of the more bizarre payroll situations in baseball.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, there is a legitimate possibility Stanton could end up as the highest-paid player connected to the Marlins by the end of the season despite not having worn a Miami uniform in almost nine years.

The unusual scenario stems from the Marlins’ continued financial commitment to Stanton’s contract and the possibility of additional roster moves before the deadline.

Giancarlo Stanton Still Carrying Significant Marlins Payroll Figure

When Miami dealt Stanton to the Yankees in December 2017, the team agreed to absorb a portion of the remaining money owed on his massive contract.

That obligation remains in place still to this day.

Stanton currently accounts for $10 million on the Marlins’ payroll in 2026, according to Passan. At the moment, only starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and closer Pete Fairbanks are making at least that much money on Miami’s active roster.

Both veterans have been mentioned as potential trade candidates ahead of the deadline.

“Beyond Alcántara and closer Pete Fairbanks, the Marlins’ next-highest-paid player is Giancarlo Stanton, who last played for them in 2017,” Passan wrote. “There is a legitimate chance that after the deadline, Stanton tops the list. Now would seem to finally be the time for Miami to move Alcántara, who remains somewhat anomalous with a fastball that sits at 98 mph and a strikeout rate that ranks 67th of 72 qualified starters.”

Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, remains one of the more intriguing pitchers available despite an inconsistent season. Fairbanks has also generated speculation as teams continue searching for bullpen help.

If either player is moved, Stanton’s lingering contract obligation would become even more noticeable on Miami’s books.

It’s another reminder of just how significant the original Yankees-Marlins deal was. While Stanton has spent years hitting home runs in pinstripes, part of his salary has continued flowing through the organization that drafted and developed him.

Yankees Continue Waiting For Stanton’s Return

The timing of Passan’s report is particularly interesting given Stanton’s current situation in New York.

The 36-year-old remains on the injured list with a calf strain that has kept him out since April 26. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently provided an update, saying Stanton will continue taking live batting practice and increasing his running workload but will not be activated during the club’s upcoming road trip.

That means the Yankees will continue searching for offensive production without one of their most dangerous right-handed bats.

Stanton was hitting .253 with three home runs and 14 RBI before suffering the injury. While those numbers aren’t eye-popping by his standards, his presence in the middle of the lineup remains important, especially as New York navigates a crucial stretch of the season.

The Yankees are preparing for a key run of games, including another matchup with the Cleveland Guardians and a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, making Stanton’s eventual return one of the more important storylines to monitor.

For now, though, Stanton finds himself in a unique position. He’s working toward getting back into the Yankees lineup while simultaneously remaining a major financial figure for the Marlins, a franchise he hasn’t played for since 2017.

Nearly a decade after the trade, the impact of that deal is still being felt by both organizations.