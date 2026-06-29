Yankees Give Big Update on Giancarlo Stanton Before Tigers Series

The wait continues for Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stanton, who has out since sustaining a right calf injury on April 24, has resumed running. However, the star designated hitter remains without a return timetable.

In 24 games this season, Stanton is slashing .256/.302/.422 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

Stanton Scheduled to Take BP

Stanton experienced a setback in his recovery from a calf strain earlier this month, forcing him to undergo additional imaging and delaying his return.

He is scheduled to take batting practice against left-hander Max Fried (elbow) as he works his way back.

The 36-year-old has a .724 OPS in 90 at-bats this season.

“He’s moving again with a little more intensity and hitting again against velo,” Boone said, via YES Network. “Obviously, the expectation tomorrow is he’s probably facing Fried.”

Entering Monday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers at home, Ben Rice has taken the most plate appearances at designated hitter (105) for the Yankees. Rice, who has primarily played first base, is hitting .272 with a team-high 22 homers and 53 RBI.

Yankees’ Outfield Plagued by Injuries

The Yankees (48-35) fell out of first place in the AL East after getting swept in four games by the Boston Red Sox. The Bronx Bombers now trail the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) by one game.

Injuries have been a constant issue, with outfielders Aaron Judge (ribs) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) also currently on the IL.

Boone said Friday that Stanton had resumed light workouts, representing a small step in the right direction for the five-time All-Star and former MVP. Still, given Stanton’s progression, it’d be surprising to see him back before next month’s All-Star break.

Despite the slugger’s absence, the Yankees continue to lead the majors with 121 homers and rank third in OPS (.750) and seventh in runs scored (409).