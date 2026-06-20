New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News Before Reds Game

The New York Yankees are a step closer to getting their ace back.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds that left-hander Max Fried should begin facing hitters by either “the end of this month or the start of next month.”

Fried turned in a 3.21 ERA across his first 10 outings this season. The 32-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-May with a bone bruise in his left elbow.

Fried Has Been on the IL Since Mid-May

Fried also recorded a 50 strikeouts over his first 61.2 innings and a 1.01 WHIP. The three-time All-Star remains among the best pitchers in baseball, and the Yankees certainly could use him as they gear up for the second half of the season.

He last pitched on May 13 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits in a 7-0 loss.

Initial reactions to the injury were relatively positive.

“I’m definitely bummed that I’m going to have to be missing some time, but overall happy that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anything serious — no surgery or anything like that,” Fried said, via MLB.com. “You never want to go on the IL and miss games, but you also understand the long-term outlook still looks good.”

Schlittler Carrying Yankees Rotation

As the Yankees (46-28) take over first place in the AL East, their rotation is coming into clearer focus. When healthy, Fried will presumably slide back alongside Cam Schlittler, who owns a sparkling 1.71 ERA in 16 starts, and Gerrit Cole.

Schlittler struck out a career-high 13 over six shutout innings in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Reds. His 109 strikeouts are fourth in baseball behind Jacob Misiorowski (138), Christopher Sanchez (116) and Dylan Cease (110).

In his first five starts back from Tommy John surgery, Cole has a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 innings. The Yankees have been impressed with the former Cy Young winner’s progress.