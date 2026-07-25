Yankees Give Dire Sign on Ryan McMahon After Trade Speculation

The New York Yankees have been urged to move on from struggling third baseman Ryan McMahon, and the team could be getting an early glimpse of what it looks like without him in the lineup.

The team took McMahon out of the starting lineup for the first two games of their weekend set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the first time since April that he’s hit the bench for back-to-back games. The Yankees announced that veteran Amed Rosario would instead take third base and bat leadoff, leaving McMahon with an uncertain future as the trade deadline approaches.

Yankees Bench Ryan McMahon, Turn to Amed Rosario

The Yankees have not given further details on why McMahon has been sent to the bench against the Phillies, though he was healthy enough to come in as a defensive replacement for Rosario in the seventh inning of Friday’s 1-0 win over the Phillies.

McMahon also registered an at-bat in the top of the ninth inning, reaching first after being hit by pitch. He was solid in the field, recording a defensive assist in the eighth inning afte throwing out Alec Bohm.

But McMahon has struggled this season, leading to some speculation that the team could part ways with him before the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Reporter Devon Platana of SI.com suggested that the Yankees should “do whatever it takes to move on from McMahon and upgrade 3B, as he’s due to make another $16 million next season before becoming a free agent.” Platana noted that the Yankees would likely lose him for nothing in 2027, so the team should try to squeeze out whatever return they can manage this year.

Another Big Move Coming for the Yankees

While McMahon’s future with the Yankees could be murky, another infielder appears to be on his way out of the lineup. Shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. is on the fast track to the Bronx this season, with reporter Jon Heyman noting that he should be with the team in a matter of weeks.

“Shortstop isn’t a top priority, partly due to faith in prospect George Lombard Jr., a terrific defender,” Heyman noted in the New York Post. “Recent estimates suggest Lombard could be up in about two weeks.”

That could mean the end of the line for Anthony Volpe, who like McMahon has struggled. SI.com reporter Joseph Randazzo noted that the team will likely keep shortstop Jose Caballero as a partner for Lombard, and could look to trade Volpe.

“While Caballero should still have a job on the Yankees as a roving infielder and outfielder, which is what he was for most of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays before coming to New York, it’s Volpe who should be the most concerned,” Randazzo wrote. “For one, Volpe only plays shortstop. He doesn’t have the versatility that Caballero has.”

Randazzo added that Volpe’s options with the team will grow more limited once Lombard arrives.

“Right now, the only options for Volpe are being traded or sent down to Triple-A,” Randazzo wrote. “If he wants to start, that would only happen if Lombard got hurt or they dealt him.”