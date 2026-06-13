The Yankees Have a Future Hall of Famer Not Named Aaron Judge

New York Yankees’ offseason acquisition Paul Goldschmidt has been tremendous in 2026. So much so, it’s inducing Hall of Fame cries from MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman.

Jon Heyman Makes Strong Goldschmidt Tweet

In the June 13th game against the Blue Jays, the Yankees’ bats went cold.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman iced the Bronx Bombers for seven innings of one-run ball, en route to one of his best starts this season.

The only run New York could muster came on a Jasson Dominguez short porch shot into the right field corner.

However, Toronto answered with a Kazuma Okamoto bomb off Yankees’ star pitcher Cam Schlittler.

With the score tied 1-1, New York wound up facing quite possibly MLB’s best reliever in 2026: Louis Varland.

Before his outing today, Varland owned a 0.49 ERA in 36.2 innings of work. He’d only allowed two earned runs all season.

Then, Goldschmidt stepped up to the plate and launched his ninth home run of the year, giving the Yankees the lead off a division rival’s best hurler. It was the first home run Varland had allowed all year.

The blast prompted Heyman to tweet this:

“Paul Goldschmidt ($4M) is one of the best free agent signings. On his way to the Hall.”

A strong take for a national-level analyst, but one that’s likely rooted in truth. Goldschmidt has been a revelation for the 2026 Yankees.

Goldschmidt’s Numbers This Season Are Eye-Popping

Before his late-inning bomb tonight, ‘Goldy’ had already pieced together a strong campaign for New York. The always-quiet slugger simply keeps to himself and rakes.

In 147 at-bats, the veteran had 1.2 Baseball Reference WAR, and a slashline of .286/.361/.517, with an OPS+ of 144. Goldschmidt’s career OPS+ is 133, meaning in the latter part of his illustrious career, he’s gotten even better.

Lefties have taken the brunt of Goldy’s blow this season. Against southpaws, the right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt boasts a ridiculous 1.276 OPS. Basically put, albeit in a small sample size, he is one of MLB’s best hitters against a left-handed pitcher.

The Hall of Fame Case

Goldschmidt’s career may be nearing its end.

The veteran entered this season at 38 and has always been a family-first person. With that being said, he may have already crossed the Cooperstown barrier.

Goldschmidt’s career numbers look really pretty laid out on the page.

In his career, the first baseman has a .288 average, 377 home runs, 2,210 hits, 1,245 RBI, an .883 OPS, 64.9 WAR, 1x MVP, 4x Gold Glove, 5x Silver Slugger, and 7x All-Star. (all numbers recorded May 25th)

Goldschmidt draws comparisons to Astros’ legend Jeff Bagwell, who had similar career numbers.

One thing is for sure: Goldschmidt’s performance isn’t going unnoticed.

Social Media Reacts to Goldschmidt’s Extraordinary Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Ryan Dunleavy: “#Yankees were going to make a huge mistake and bench Paul Goldschmidt for Giancarlo Stanton next week. Stanton’s injury setback might save them. Save Stanton for September.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Paul Goldschmidt is now hitting bombs off guys with a 0.49 ERA that haven’t even allowed a HR yet this season. What Goldy is doing at 38 years old is unreal.”