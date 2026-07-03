New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Rockies’ Hunter Goodman Revealed

The New York Yankees figure to be very active at this year’s MLB trade deadline. Perhaps their biggest item of need is a backup catcher, but with this team carrying high World Series expectations, why not swing for the fences?

Recent rumors have been linking Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman to the Yankees, given Colorado’s seller status, but acquiring a player like Hunter Goodman, who might be the best catcher in MLB this season, would certainly take a big haul.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Cut New York Yankees 3-Year Pitcher In Latest Roster Move

Yankees Proposed Trade for Hunter Goodman Revealed

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Kerry Miller lists out 10 MLB trade ideas one month from the trade deadline, and one of the proposals is the Yankees making a big splash for Hunter Goodman.

Here are the details, as proposed by Miller:

“The Trade: New York Yankees acquire C Hunter Goodman from Colorado Rockies for RHP Carlos Lagrange, OF Spencer Jones and SS Kaeden Kent“

It’s quite the haul to give up, but Miller also indicates that Goodman has been a certified MASHER since June started:

“Since the beginning of June, Hunter Goodman has clubbed an MLB-best 14 home runs. Over the course of the full season, his 27 homers rank second only to Kyle Schwarber’s 30. And though the Rockies are going nowhere fast for an eighth consecutive season, Goodman’s three remaining years of arbitration eligibility ensure he won’t come cheap if he does land on the trade block.”

It’s a big ask to even assume that the Rockies will want to sell Goodman, but if they do, the Yankees stand out as a top suitor, and likely one of the few MLB teams who could put together a strong enough trade package to even land him.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Chicago White Sox Player Officially an MLB Free Agency After Release

Looking at Hunter Goodman…

Hunter Goodman is one of the best hitting catchers in all of baseball.

As noted, he has 27 home runs this season, but Goodman is also batting .243 with 13 doubls, 75 total hits, and an OPS of .853, which is well above league average.

Spencer Jones and Carlos Lagrange (who just went down to the IL) are the centerpieces of this deal. The Spencer Jones experiment may be close to over, as his swing-and-miss is a glaring concern.

Miller also indicates that the Yankees could be getting desperate to find power in their lineup amid a seven-game losing streak:

“Meanwhile, the Yankees are getting desperate, held to four runs or fewer in 12 consecutive games and getting a whole lot of nothing out of Austin Wells this entire season. And after going to Colorado for Ryan McMahon and Jake Bird at last year’s deadline, it’s high time they do it again.”

It may be a far-fetched idea, but at the MLB trade deadline, there’s no telling what could transpire.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Los Angeles Dodgers 7-Year MLB Player Signs with New MLB Team