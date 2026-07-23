Yankees In The Market For Right Handed Hitting Outfielder

The New York Yankees are reportedly in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder, according to MLB insider/reporter Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The MLB trade deadline is August 3rd at 6:00 PM E.T. Castillo even adds that the Yankees‘ needs ahead of the deadline also consist of a right-handed hitting catcher and a “leverage reliever or two”, stated Castillo. The Yankees are currently 57-45 and trail Tampa Bay by 2.5 games for first place in the AL East. If the Yankees want to win a World Series this year, though, they need several significant upgrades.

The Yankees right now are struggling to score runs. They have a lineup consisting of one player (Ben Rice) with an OPS of .800 or greater. Cody Bellinger, over the last month (30 games), has 24 hits in his last 110 at-bats (.218 AVG), along with chasing more pitches out of the zone and not looking himself. The Yankees’ bottom half order (Caballero/Volpe, Wells, McMahon/Rosario) has not been good all year, and the middle part of the order (Bellinger, Chisholm, Dominguez) has not sustained any sort of consistent production. The Yankees’ best hitter currently is Ben Rice, who reached the 30th home run mark yesterday with a game-tying three-run home run, and has 71 RBI and an impressive .956 OPS.

Yankees Don’t Know Judge’s Exact Return Date

With Aaron Judge’s return date remaining uncertain at this point, it’s no surprise that the Yankees are technically in the market for another right-handed hitting corner outfielder. Some of the potential options the Yankees could target include Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds, Lane Thomas of the Royals, Taylor Ward of the Orioles, and Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. It’s also important to realize the priority in which the Yankees need to address their current needs.

They also have a significant weakness at the catcher position offensively, with Austin Wells having been bad all year, posting a .163 batting average with just six home runs, 13 RBI’s, and a .524 OPS, making him a bit of a liability at the catching position despite being above average defensively because he’s been so bad as a hitter.

Yankees Heavily Linked To Twins Catcher Ryan Jeffers

The Yankees are heavily linked to Twins starting catcher and right-handed hitter Ryan Jeffers. Jeffers is having a strong season despite missing 7.5 weeks due to a hamate injury. In 2026, Jeffers has posted a .287 batting average with 9 home runs, 32 RBI’s, and a .950 OPS. That’s just from playing in 43 games (143 at-bats) total so far during the 2026 season. Jeffers also has a connection with Yankees catching coordinator coach Tanner Swanson from his days in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Jeffers is not as highly regarded defensively as Wells behind the plate, but he does enough offensively and defensively to be a regular, everyday contributor. The Yankees need offense. It’s also interesting to note that their top prospect, George Lombard Jr, has been on a tear lately in Triple A, in which he’s hitting for a .281 batting average with 11 home runs, 29 RBI’s, and a .909 OPS in 253 at-bats.

The Yankees aren’t getting enough production from the left side of their infield, and although he’s a natural shortstop, Lombard also can play third base at a high level. It’s something to monitor as the Yankees seek to add an external and maybe an internal upgrade over the course of the next several weeks.