New York Yankees Announce Probable Starters for Phillies Series

The New York Yankees entered the All-Star break at 54-42, sitting second in the AL East and six games behind first place. Since then, they’ve gone 3-3.

New York opened the second half by losing two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers before taking two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After an off day on Thursday, the Yankees will begin another tough test Friday when they open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yankees’ Probable Starting Pitchers

The Yankees have announced their probable starters for the series, according to MLB.com.

Friday, July 24: Will Warren (7-4, 4.03 ERA) vs. Jesús Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA)

Saturday, July 25: Cam Schlittler (9-6, 2.20 ERA) vs. TBD

Sunday, July 26: Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.40 ERA) vs. Cristopher Sánchez (12-4, 2.71 ERA)

New York Welcomes Back Max Fried

New York’s rotation got a major boost Wednesday night as Max Fried returned from the injured list after missing nearly two months with a bone bruise in his elbow. He made the start in the series finale against the Pirates.

Fried exceeded expectations, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out seven.

With Fried back in the rotation, the Yankees now have a clear five-man rotation until Carlos Rodón returns. They could also get additional reinforcements later this season, as Clark Schmidt and Luis Gil remain on the injured list.

Yankees’ 2026 Outlook

At 57-45, the Yankees’ next 10 days could go a long way in determining how aggressive they’ll be before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

The club will also continue monitoring the health of its roster, particularly superstar Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined for more than a month with no clear return date.

New York’s two biggest needs remain adding one or two bullpen arms and likely upgrading at catcher after receiving little production from the position throughout the season.