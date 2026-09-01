Yankees’ Interest In Japanese Pitcher Shoki Oda Is Real, Says Insider

The Yankees‘ reported interest in Japanese high school pitching prospect Shoki Oda is real, per Gary Phillips, who covers the team for the New York Daily News. Phillips on X put out a tweet stating that the “Yankees have strong interest in Oda, though they haven’t made an offer yet,” he stated.

Phillips added crucial context, stating that the top amateur Japanese pitching prospect is still factoring his options as to whether he ultimately decides to enter the 2026 NPB Draft, Japan’s professional baseball league, or perhaps take a different route, which would be becoming an MLB international free agent in the 2027 class, reports Phillips.

Yankees Showing Strong Interest In The Japanese Pitcher

Phillips further adds that the Yankees’ “interest” in Oda comes from scouting department changes and a push to be more aggressive and to strengthen their “presence in Asia,” as stated by Phillips. What’s being reported here aligns with the recent decisions the Yankees have made, which included mutually parting ways with their former international scouting director, Danny Rowland, after 16 years in November of 2025, and, in his place, promoting Mario Garza as the new director.

The Yankees recently signed Chien Fan Lai, an 18-year-old Taiwanese right-handed amateur pitcher. During the press conference, Garza stressed the Yankees’ “renewed commitment to players in Taiwan and across Asia,” according to a statement from the Yankees Public Relations Department.

Phillips later added on X that Garza previously went to see Oda pitch on August 29th, and that the Yankees are currently trying to find an amateur scout who can work in Japan and evaluate talent. He also added that the Yankees recently reached agreement terms on a deal with 18-year-old Korean third baseman Seong Chul Cho, as well as the Chien Fan Lai signing, which happened back in June, per a team announcement.

Yankees Trying To Be More Agressive In Asia Market

Based on this reporting from Phillips and the Yankees brass, both internally and organizationally, the Yankees are moving with greater urgency to find and secure talent overseas in the Asia market, including Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Whether Oda decides to pursue a career in Major League Baseball within the next year or so remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like the Yankees will at least try to sway his interest.

You also have the Dodgers, who have secured a lot of Japanese talent over the years, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and, most recently, Roki Sasaki. At the end of the day, Oda is still a young pitcher who’s yet to appear in professional baseball, and oftentimes we don’t see Japanese players skip the NPB; most recently was Rintaro Sasaki, a power-hitting first baseman/DH type who went to Stanford University and was later drafted and then signed with the Miami Marlins this past summer.

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees navigate their approach over the next several months and years ahead regarding international talent, as they clearly see the opportunities that lie ahead if they can capitalize. Oda’s decision in the coming months will also be worth following.