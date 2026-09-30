Yankees’ Interesting Giancarlo Stanton Update From Last Night

The Yankees have provided a key update on right-handed DH Giancarlo Stanton ahead of tonight’s Wild Card Game 2 against the Red Sox.

Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported in a tweet early this evening that “Stanton almost pinch-hit for Spencer Jones in the 7th inning last night, but Boone changed his mind.” Hoch added, “Look for Stanton if a big spot develops tonight,” Hoch tweeted at 4:52 P.M. ET today.

Yankees Plan For Stanton In The Postseason

The Yankees added Stanton (age 36) to the postseason roster for this AL Wild Card series, planning to use him as a pinch-hitter and DH. Stanton has been sidelined since April 24th with a calf injury. But over the last several weeks, he’s been hitting and running regularly, and today he hit off the Trajekt machine, a high-velocity pitching machine hitters use to prepare for games like this.

Stanton, in just 90 plate appearances this season, has posted a .256/.302/. 724 slash line with 3 home runs and 14 RBI’s in 24 regular-season games. However, it’s no secret that Stanton has had success in the postseason during his Yankees tenure despite his lengthy injury history with the organization.

Stanton has a lifetime .926 OPS with 18 home runs and 44 RBI’s in 48 career postseason games as a Yankee, according to StatMuse. Stanton hit a game-tying home run in Game 5 of the 2024 ALCS, and the Yankees went on to win the AL pennant and reach the World Series for the first time since 2024.

Stanton’s Success In October Can’t Be Ignored

He’d also hit a go-ahead home run in game one of the World Series, but the Yankees went on to lose in extras. Yankees fans are well aware of the impact Stanton has had in October moments with his power. The Yankees also understand the risks of having Stanton possibly appear in a game for the first time in over five months. But these are games the Yankees are desperate to win by any means, and that likely includes Stanton in some shape or fashion. The 36-year-old Stanton has a limited window to win with this Yankees team, with the Yankees holding a club option on his current contract at $ 15 million after the 2027 season, which they could buy out, and Stanton becomes a free agent after next season, per Spotrac.

Whether Stanton appears and/or has a big moment in a pinch-hit scenario remains to be seen, but it’s something all Yankees fans should keep an eye on as they approach game two tonight in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch again at 8:00 PM ET.