Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Bold Statement After Astros Game

The New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 9-3 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium behind a 13-hit attack that touched nearly every spot in the lineup. The offense has now produced at least seven runs in three consecutive games.

At 75-57, the Yankees hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top American League wild-card spot. The lineup that looked broken for much of the summer is starting to show signs of life at the right time.

Nobody in the dugout has embodied both the struggle and the turnaround more than the second baseman.

Chisholm Has One Thing on His Mind

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked after the game what has allowed him to string together multiple strong performances. His answer cut straight to the point.

“I just want to win a World Series,” Chisholm said. “I’m just trying to get ready and do my best to get us there and win the World Series. That’s it.”

When the conversation turned to the stolen base race, where Chisholm has moved back into the league lead, he waved it off without hesitation.

“It doesn’t mean much to me on the stolen base title, honestly,” Chisholm said. “I’m really just more into like winning the World Series right now. Stolen bases don’t really mean much. I feel like stolen bases just help your team win a little bit more. And that’s how I look at it.”

The Bat Is Finally Matching the Effort

Chisholm tallied three hits on Wednesday, including a run-scoring double that banked off the wall during a four-run seventh inning that broke the game open. He reached base four times in five trips to the plate. Over his last three games, he has collected eight hits and raised his OPS nearly 30 points after it had sat below .700 as recently as last Friday.

For months, the production did not reflect what Chisholm felt he was doing at the plate. He addressed that directly.

“I feel like the results are now being shown,” Chisholm said. “There’s a lot of times during the season that I was hitting the ball hard right at guys and it wasn’t dropping. And I just had to mentally learn how to just let that go and just build off of that. Instead of trying to try different stuff and just stick with it.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the recent stretch as a potential turning point.

“It’s probably the best few games he’s strung together,” Boone said.

Final Word for the Yankees

Chisholm’s bat is waking up. Eight hits in three games. Three hits Wednesday. The approach has not changed. The results are starting to for the Yankees.

Chisholm does not care about the stolen base title. He does not care about individual numbers.

He wants a World Series.