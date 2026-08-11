Yankees Jazz Chisholm Faces Dire Prediction for His MLB Future

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm has hit a slump at what could be the worst time for his career.

Chisholm is headed to free agency at the end of this season, but his struggles at the plate could diminish what was expected to be a nine-figure payday. His future with the Yankees remains in doubt as well, with predictions that his time in the Bronx is heading toward an end.

Jazz Chisholm Losing Money This Season

Reporter Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News noted that Chisholm was on track for a big payday before his slump at the plate this season.

“The second baseman used similar language to describe his season-long struggles,” Phillips wrote. “An impending free agent who began the year with dreams of entering the 50-50 club and securing a mega-millions payday, he is now hitting .216 with a .691 OPS and a 92 wRC+.

“While Chisholm has 17 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases, he hasn’t come close to being the threat he was in 2025, when he enjoyed a 30-30 campaign.”

Joshua Diemert of SB Nation’s Pinstripe Alley wouldn’t put an exact figure to it, but agreed that Chisholm is losing money from his next contract as the offensive struggles continue.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. has lost himself a considerable amount of money in his pending free agency with his downright bad 2026,” Diemert wrote, adding that Chisholm’s preseason prediction hasn’t helped the matter. “The Yankee second baseman has managed just a 92 wRC+ with a career high strikeout rate, and of course self-proclaimed that he’d be able to land a 50/50 season in spring training.”

Phillips added that Chisholm has been the victim of some bad circumstances, though the struggles go beyond that alone.

“There are not a lot of sluggers surrounding Chisholm in the Yankees’ lineup right now, either, as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger are all hurt,” Phillips wrote. “However, Chisholm’s woes at the plate predate all of their injuries, and the Yankees are counting on him to help their ailing offense before those former MVPs return.”

Jazz Chisholm Could Still Land Significant Payday

Chisholm could still have the chance to score a major contract, even if the numbers might be lower than his preseason predictions. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted he would leave the Bronx, heading a bit south for a six-year, $126 million contract with the Philadlephia Phillies.

“Luis Arraez was a rental acquisition, both Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa are impending free agents and Bryson Stott has just one year of arbitration eligibility remaining on his contract,” Miller wrote. “And with top infield prospect Aidan Miller yet to play in 2026 due to a back injury, goodness only knows when he’ll be ready to factor into the equation.”