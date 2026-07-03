Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Admission After Loss to Tigers

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had done his part to change the ending. He singled, stole two bases, and scored the run that tied it in the ninth. It was the kind of spark that usually flips a game. This time it flipped nothing.

Afterward, Chisholm did not point at the schedule or the injuries.

Chisholm Responds to the Losing Streak

Asked what this team needs to climb out, Chisholm went straight at the standard the Yankees have let slip.

“I just feel like we all got to look each other in the face and take accountability for each other,” Chisholm said. “Hold each other accountable.”

He framed the skid as self-inflicted before anything else. The Yankees, in his telling, have been beating themselves, piling up small mistakes and drifting from the habits that made them a first-place team. He kept coming back to one word.

“We make a lot of mistakes and I feel like we beat ourselves,” Chisholm said.

Focus. Accountability. The stuff that does not show up in a box score but shows up in a seven-game losing streak.

The Comeback That Went Nowhere

For a moment Wednesday, it looked like Chisholm had willed the Yankees back to life. His hustle tied the game in the ninth and pushed it to extras, exactly the kind of momentum a slumping team clings to.

It did not hold. New York wasted chances in the ninth and 10th, then watched the 11th come apart. The bats went quiet again, the same problem that has defined the entire stretch. For Chisholm, the manufactured run meant little once the result stayed the same.

“Every loss sucks. Ain’t no loss better than the next,” Chisholm said.

There was no drama in how he said it. Just a player stating the obvious after a week where the losses have started to blur together.

“We know that we’re a good team,” Chisholm said, before pointing to the faith he still has in his teammates and the organization to fill the gaps.

That is the balance a clubhouse needs during a stretch like this. Honesty about the mistakes, belief in the talent. Chisholm delivered both without softening either one.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees have talked a lot this week about focus and accountability. Now the Minnesota Twins come to the Bronx to open a weekend series, and talk gives way to a scoreboard.

Chisholm said the fix starts with the players looking each other in the eye and owning the slide. It is a simple message from one of the few Yankees who did his job in the loss. Whether the rest of the lineup answers is the only thing left to settle.

The words are right. The bats have to follow.